Celcom explores 5G Smart City with Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ)

13/03/2020

In an effort to support Petaling Jaya’s intelligent, smart city aspiration, Celcom Axiata Berhad is collaborating with Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) for the adoption of 5G technology.

(L-R) Hajjah Azlinda binti Azman, Deputy Mayor of Petaling Jaya, Dato’ Mohd Sayuthi Bakar, Mayor of Petaling Jaya, Dato’ Seri Amirudin Shari, Menteri Besar of Selangor, Dato’ Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya, State Secretary of Selangor, and Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive of Celcom Axiata, at the launch of MBPJ Smart Centre.

Celcom’s 5G Intelligent City and Public Safety pilot solutions features an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform powered with analytics capabilities, connecting UHD (Ultra-high-definition) cameras including existing MBPJ’s cameras that are deployed in high traffic and high crowd areas. The videos are streamed live to MBPJ Smart Centre over Celcom 5G network utilising mmWave spectrum (26/28Ghz), enabling the council to enhance traffic management with real-time monitoring and allow MBPJ to execute proactive measures towards crime detection and prevention.

The traffic management use case showcased by Celcom will enable local council to efficiently manage traffic violations and enhance the efficiencies of traffic warden in managing traffic offenders, with the following functionalities:

  • Traffic Violation Detection – Traffic violations will be detected automatically based on marked parameters.
  • Vehicle Analysis – License plate number recognition and identification of the vehicle

Celcom also demonstrated a Mobile Monitoring solution as part of the 5G use case, where a mobile monitoring vehicle connected via 5G is streaming live video feeds to the Smart Centre. This solution explores the potential of providing quick solution to enhance monitoring of an open space or area, as well as public events, which in return may act as a visual deterrent for potential offenders when parked at targeted areas.

On 10 March 2020, Celcom’s 5G Intelligent City and Public Safety solutions were showcased in conjunction of MBPJ’s Smart Centre launch and was witnessed and experienced by the Menteri Besar of Selangor, Selangor State Secretary, and the Mayor of Petaling Jaya.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom remains committed to drive the adoption of 5G technology with Internet of Things (IoT) and A.I solutions, in enhancing daily operational matters for authority bodies, businesses and agencies across industries.

“Following our successful deployment of the country’s first 5G Live Cluster Field Trial in Petaling Jaya, our latest collaboration with MBPJ will pave the way for a revolution in daily operations concerning traffic management and public safety by other local councils. Celcom’s 5G Intelligent City and Public Safety solutions also complements MBPJ’s ambition in creating a smart, sustainable, conducive, and resilient city for its urban communities.

“A collaborative environment across industries will be the way forward towards the development of a sustainable ecosystem. Therefore, we welcome more collaborations across industries as we work towards innovative daily operations with 5G and IoT technology. Celcom will continuously strive to accelerate digitalisation of businesses towards building a sustainable digital ecosystem, creating a ‘win-win-win’ situation which will benefit the industry, rakyat and achieve the nation’s digital aspirations,” Idham said.

