Celcom Employees Nationwide are Encouraged to Work from Home

Effective today, all Celcom Axiata employees nationwide with non-critical operation roles, are encouraged to work from home.

In a statement, Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) said it activated its “Business Continuity Management (BCM)”, which outlined a “Triple-Contingency plan”, implementing several precautionary measures that include a special working arrangement for its employees, identifying alternate working spaces as well as dividing critical work functions and key personnel to ensure continuity of day-to-day operations.

The Telecommunication company is responding to the growing concerns of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. Malaysia recorded its first and second death from the coronavirus today. There are 120 new confirmed infections, bringing the tally to 673 cases in the country.

Celcom employees will work online and receive remote support via digital channels and platforms, ensuring services to customers are uninterrupted.

For employees who have critical roles and are required to be physically present at the office or other facilities, Celcom said it will implement necessary measures and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) based on BCM guidelines, including resource planning and daily premise sanitisation works, workplace hygiene checks and safety measures on top of the telco’s ongoing precautions.

“As a responsible telecommunications provider, the Triple-Contingency plan is a pre-emptive measure to ensure minimal network service disruptions, operations for customer support and Trade ecosystem are maintained, while keeping employee safety and welfare as our utmost priority.” it said.

Celcom will also notify and encourage all customers to engage digitally for customer support, via Celcom e-store, Celcom Life App (for Android and iOS smartphone), Celcom Online Customer Service (OCS) amongst others. The Telco said that this is also an effort to reduce the risk of the COVID-19 exposure to its employees and customers as well as to contribute to social distancing efforts, without compromising its network services, support to customers and partners throughout this period.

In the past two weeks, Celcom initiated a Taskforce as part of its BCM plan. The taskforce had conducted necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of all employee at the workplace. This includes daily mandatory body temperature screenings for every individual at the building entrance, daily sanitisation procedures throughout the building premise, supply of hand sanitisers throughout all office floors, common areas and elevators as well as a continuous supply of face masks to employees. A travel advisory was also issued to all employees, ceasing all business travels and discouraging all personal international and domestic travels.

Celcom said its employees will be kept updated accordingly via official internal channels.

Last night, the Malaysian Government announced the Movement Control Order from Wednesday (March 18) until March 31 to address the Covid-19 outbreak. The order is made under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967. The sanctions include shutting down all government and private premises “except those involved in essential services namely water, electricity, energy, telecommunications, postal, transportation, irrigation, oil, gas, fuel, lubricants, broadcasting, finance, banking, health, pharmacy, fire, prison, port, airport, safety, defense, cleaning, retail and food supply. During the two week period, Malaysians are also prohibited from public gathering and traveling overseas.