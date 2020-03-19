Stay at Home: Celcom offers “Special Relief Initiatives” for Customers

In an effort to support all Malaysians during the COVID-19 pandemic, Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) wants to ensure its customers remain connected while staying safe at home during these hard times (Movement Control Order).

As many Malaysians would be working from home, contributing to social distancing efforts, Celcom extends its support via digital online services and additional “special relief initiatives” for all customers, during the Movement Control Order period.

Starting today until 31st March 2020, Celcom extends its support with additional special relief services for Celcom customers:

Free unlimited access to WhatsApp (chat, voice & video call) for all postpaid and Celcom Xpax prepaid customers. (From 8am to 6pm daily)

Work from home with free unlimited access to Microsoft Office 365 applications, for all postpaid and Celcom Xpax prepaid customers. (From 8am to 6pm daily)

Double the duration — 6 hours instead of 3 hours of Unlimited Internet access via Celcom Xpax Ultra Hour pass, at only RM2. (From 8am to 6pm daily)

All Celcom postpaid customers will have an extended payment period for 7 days for bill payments from their current due date.

Celcom Xpax prepaid customers enjoy 10% cashback when they purchase Celcom Xpax Reloads RM10 and above via the Celcom Life App (until 30th June 2020)

Celcom MEGA postpaid consumers can trade in their unused Internet quota for cashback. (until 30th June 2020)

To further assist Celcom customers with social distancing efforts and reduce the risk of exposure, the Telco is also encouraging its customers to use the telco’s online service channels for any customer related queries. Celcom’s online services are available around the clock with the following services:

Celcom Life App – check & pay bill, buy reload, buy Monthly Internet , Roaming pass, and many more (pay bills, manage accounts and purchase additional services)

Celcom Online Customer Service – check & pay bills for multiple lines (pay bills and manage accounts)

Celcom Online Shop – purchase services including devices & accessories

Celcom Self-Serve Kiosk – change SIM cards, purchase Prepaid reloads, and more

Celcom Facebook and Twitter – message for support

Celcom Careline is also available during normal operating hours to support urgent inquiries and other matters. Bluecube outlets will be closed during the Movement Control Order period.

Following the government’s implementation of the Movement Control Order and in support of the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) efforts to curb the outbreak, Celcom together with the industry, will provide free connectivity to MOH service numbers. Starting today until 31st March 2020, Celcom customers will have access to free zero-rated calls to MOH’s Crisis Preparedness Response Centre (CPRC) Hotline numbers and Movement Control Order Hotline, as well as free unlimited access to the MOH official website for latest updates and medical advice.

MOH Website: www.moh.gov.my

CPRC (Crisis Preparedness Response Centre) Hotline 03-88810200, 03-88810600 or 03-8881070

Movement Control Order Hotline: 03-88882010

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said, the concern for the safety and wellbeing of our consumers and employees remains our utmost priority. Celcom is dedicated to support all Malaysians by keeping them connected through these challenging times.

“As a responsible telco, we fully understand the importance for our customers to stay connected at all times. As our customers are working from home or are limiting their movement by staying in their homes, we have made the necessary arrangements for our network to meet the increased demand and change of usage behaviour. During this period, we are also extending our support to all customers with additional relief special initiatives.

“As we foresee network usages to increase significantly during this period, we also ask consumers to utilise the network services responsibly for high productivity activities. Our Celcom team strives to ensure that all customers can remain connected with their loved ones and perform their jobs remotely when working from home,” Idham said.

Celcom said it will be making more announcements in the coming days, and customers can visit its website and social media platforms for the latest updates and offerings.

Malaysia has declared the Movement Control Order effective March 18 to 31 nationwide to curb the spread of COVID-19. The order, which is in force for 14 days starting from Wednesday, involves the closure of all government and private premises except for those providing essential services. To date, another 110 new Covid-19 cases have been reported, bringing the total to 900 cases as of noon Thursday (March 19).