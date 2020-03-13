Digi requires Frontline Employees to wear Mask, protect themselves from COVID-19

With the growing concerns of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) announced today that it has activated its company wide Business Continuity Plan (“BCP”), which was recently enhanced to mitigate impact of Covid-19 on its business operations to minimise disruption for customers.

Its Business Continuity Plan covers actions in Digi retail outlets nationwide, and for all employees at its headquarters and regional offices.

According to Digi, with the rising spread of Covid-19, “it is necessary to accelerate measures to ensure our customers can stay connected to their loved ones, and that our employees and their families are kept safe. We continue monitoring the situation actively, with daily briefings and quick implementation of new measures where needed in line with advice from authorities,”

The Telco said that Digi Stores will continue to operate as usual for the convenience of its customers. Preventive measures to protect employees and customers at all Digi Stores were implemented at end February 2020. Digi has since heightened these measures to include:

Sanitisation of stores throughout the day, with a thorough cleaning after stores close.

Providing hand sanitisers for all employees and customers in Digi Stores, which will be extended to all Digi Store Express outlets soon.

Requiring all frontline employees to wear masks throughout the day, and ensuring employees practice good personal hygiene at all times.

Digi is also working closely with partners who operate Digi Store Express retail outlets to observe the same safety standards to protect their employees and customers.

As an alternative to face-to-face transactions, the Telco is advising customers to utilise digital self-service options such as the MyDigi mobile app or web service, Digi Online Store, Kiosks, Live Chat, and Customer Care hotline.

As of yesterday, Malaysia recorded a total of 149 cases that were tested positive with COVID-19. There are also 11 Malaysian abroad who are infected by the virus. A special task force will be formed to monitor Covid-19 infection cases involving Malaysians abroad, Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Minister announced today

Digi said it has tailored its Business Continuity Plan to ensure that it is able to continue serving customers should health and safety measures require escalation. These activities include dividing business critical teams and functions, and full preparation of plans and systems to support remote operations if needed. Digi has additionally readied alternative locations for network operations and customer service teams to support customers should the need arise.

Digi said it issued the following health and safety guidelines for all employees to observe:

Organising teams of employees to work from home where possible, and postponing large meetings and company events.

Travel advisory to employees to postpone all personal overseas travel, while all business travel has been put on hold.

Higher frequency of sanitisation and cleaning of all office and store premises, and stringent controls including temperature screening for employees and guests entering office premises.

As of today, Digi claims that no employees have contracted the Covid-19 virus to date. “We will continue to stay vigilant on implementing the measures above to ensure we keep business operations running to serve our customers, and safeguard the wellbeing of our employees and their families” it said.