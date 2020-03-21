Stay at Home: Digi gives more Internet Quota, working 24/7 to maintain Network

In line with the Malaysia Government’s Movement Control Order (MCO) that requires Malaysians to Stay at Home, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd announced it has implemented a list of initiatives to assist related government agencies on services needed to address the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, and to help customers stay connected with their social, learning and work life during this time.

Digi is classified as an “essential service” (telecommunications) under the Movement Control Order (MCO). The Telco has mobilised a dedicated team to work around the clock to ensure network and connectivity service levels are maintained.

Digi said its first priority is to maintain the high availability and quality of its network to ensure connectivity remains accessible for all, especially at residential areas, data centres, customer touchpoints, and more.

“We continue to invest where needed, and have teams working 24/7 during this MCO period to maintain sites, upgrade capacity, and improve coverage. This is to ensure the network is resilient in anticipation of heavier traffic from people staying and working from home. We continue working closely with the authorities to enable our teams to carry out rectification and upgrade work required to ensure service network availability is not compromised during this period.” Digi said in a statement.

Digi is also working closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the industry to fulfill requests for additional connectivity support related to mission critical services. This includes offering added network coverage and capacity at locations such as hospitals, relief centres, police stations, key government offices, and connectivity for medical practitioners, enforcement personnel, and other parties in the frontlines of stemming the Covid-19 crisis.

To ensure Malaysians are well informed with vital information on Covid-19, Digi is working with authorities to disseminate health, emergency, and public interest announcements via daily SMS broadcasts to its customers.

The Telco also have zero-rated (free) the following critical service hotlines and websites for customers: Ministry of Health’s (“MOH”) Crisis Preparedness Response Centre (CPRC), MOH state branches, identified Covid-10 screening and admitting hospitals, the MCO hotline, and MOH’s official website.

To keep customers connected during this time, Digi said:

Our offline and online customer service channels continue to be available during this time. MyDigi app or web service and Digi Online Store are 24/7 digital self-service channels. Customer Care hotline, Live Chat and Social Media platforms continue to be staffed 24/7. Customers can perform transactions at alternative locations such as convenience stores, mini marts, hypermarkets, e-wallets, online banking and ATMs, and at Digi Kiosks.

Customers can get factual, up-to-the-minute Covid-19 and connectivity information via a comprehensive depository on the Digi community website.

The Telco said that its Digi Stores are temporarily closed “based on directive by the authorities”.

Digi is offering the following benefits for customers (21st – 31st March 2020):

Free Internet and Calls for Digi Prepaid and Digi Prepaid Broadband Users: Enjoy free 300MB + 5 Mins calls when you reload RM10 – RM29.99. Valid for 3 days Enjoy free 1GB + 15 Mins calls when you reload RM30 and above. Valid for 7 days

Digi Postpaid and Postpaid Broadband customers will enjoy additional 1GB daily to be used between 8.00am to 6.00pm. This can be redeemed via MyDigi app.

As schools around the country are closed this period, school children can supplement their learning with the following services: Free 24/7 data access to national curriculum resources on its digital learning hub, jomstudi, starting next week. One-month access to SPM and UPSR curriculum on Classruum for only RM1. This can be subscribed on the MyDigi app.



Starting next week, Digi Business customers enjoy additional:

Free 2GB of data monthly, added to their existing data quota.

Up to 600min of calls to twice the number of countries in Asia and globally.

Digi Broadband now comes with shorter contracts of between 3 to 6 months and zero upfront investment for devices, providing a lot more data for employees needing access from home.

“We are actively monitoring the Covid-19 situation and continue to work with the relevant parties to quickly implement new measures where needed in the interest of our customers, businesses, and the country. We urge Malaysians to heed the call of the authorities to stay home, and we also want to thank all medical personnel and frontliners who continue to place the nation first during this time.” Digi added.

Malaysia has declared the Movement Control Order (MCO) effective March 18 to 31 nationwide to curb the spread of COVID-19. The order, which is in force for 14 days starting from Wednesday, involves the closure of all government and private premises except for those providing essential services. To date, there are a total 1030 COVID-10 cases of yesterday in Malaysia.