edotco trials Open Radio Access Network (OpenRAN) in Malaysia

edotco Group Sdn. Bhd. (edotco), a regional integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, has partnered with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), to conduct trials of Open Radio Access Network (OpenRAN) technology and innovative smart poles with shortwave radio capabilities.

Open Radio Access Networks (OpenRAN) has been gaining momentum in the global Telecoms industry recently. Launched through the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) industry association, OpenRAN is an initiative to define and build 2G, 3G and 4G RAN solutions based on a general-purpose vendor-neutral hardware and software-defined technology.

OpenRAN is said to help operators cut cost of building mobile networks by lowering the barriers with vendor-neutral hardware and improving network economics.

The collaboration will see edotco deploy and test OpenRAN 4G sites at selected high traffic areas in Malaysia. edotco will validate Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenRAN in a Network as a Service environment, providing wholesale service to mobile service providers, starting with Celcom Axiata and extending to other mobile service providers (Telcos) in Malaysia over time.

“As markets gradually migrate from 4G to 5G, independent neutral-host infrastructures will be the new normal for the telecommunication industry. This, combined with the development of active telecom equipment through an open ecosystem can accelerate innovation and unlock new network efficiencies, enabling telco operators to simplify the process of network coverage extension and modernization,” said Suresh Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer, edotco Group.

“The push for greater connectivity requires the combined effective implementation of next-generation innovative solutions and best industry practices, which can only materialize via a concerted effort from various players within the ecosystem. With TIP’s quest to develop an alternative supply ecosystem based on Open Systems, our partnership is a step up in our commitment to enable seamless connectivity in the markets we serve – even for the most remote areas,” added Suresh Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer, edotco Group.

”To build an alternative supply ecosystem requires forward thinking partners in APAC to test and deploy these new technologies and push the envelope on new business models. As a pioneer of the telecom infrastructure-sharing model across South and Southeast Asia, we’re confident that edotco has the necessary expertise in the area of alternate connectivity to enable rich digital experiences for urban & underserved communities,” said Aaron Bernstein, TIP board member.

Established in 2012, edotco Group is the first regional integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company in Asia, providing end-to-end solutions in the tower services sector from tower leasing, co-locations, build-to-suit, energy, transmission and operations and maintenance (O&M). The group operates and manages a regional portfolio of over 31,820 towers across core markets of Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Philippines and Laos with approximately 20,300 towers directly operated by edotco and a further 11,520 towers managed through a range of services provided.

edotco Group is a member of the Telecom Infra Project.