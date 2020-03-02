umobile-e4-gx68-728

Free 50” 4K Smart UHD TV with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Malaysia has officially launched the Galaxy S20 in the country, including a 5G version of the phone. The latest flagship smartphone from Samsung is said to “change the way we capture and experience our world, and to revolutionize the next decade of mobile experiences.”

The Galaxy S20 series is available at a recommended retail price (RRP) from RM3,599 to RM4,999. The new devices will be offered in various classic colors:

L-R: Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

  • Galaxy S20: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink (RRP: RM3,599)
  • Galaxy S20+: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black (RRP: RM3,999)
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra (5G): Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black (RRP: RM4,999)

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications below:

Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20+ Galaxy S20 Ultra
Display 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support

 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support

 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support
*Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen.

*Measured diagonally, Galaxy S20’s screen size is 6.2″ in the full rectangle and 6.1″ with accounting for the rounded corners; Galaxy S20+’s screen size is 6.7″ in the full rectangle and 6.5″ with accounting for the rounded corners; and Galaxy S20 Ultra’s screen size is 6.9″ in the full rectangle and 6.7″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

*Default screen refresh rate is 60Hz. Requires screen setting at 120Hz screen refresh rate.
Camera [Front camera] 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2 

[Rear camera] Triple camera

Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2
Wide-angle: 12MP, F1.8
Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Telephoto: 64MP, PDAF F2.0, OIS

 [Front camera] 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2 

[Rear camera] Quad camera

Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2

Wide-angle: 12MP, F1.8
Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Telephoto: 64MP, PDAF, F2.0, OIS

DepthVision Camera

 [Front camera] 40MP, PDAF, F2.2 

[Rear camera] Quad camera

Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2

Wide-angle: 108MP, F1.8
PDAF, OIS

Telephoto: 48MP, PDAF, F3.5, OIS

DepthVision Camera
Dimensions & Weight Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm
Weight: 163g		 Dimensions: 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm
Weight: 186g		 Dimensions: 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm
Weight: 222g
AP – 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor 2.7Ghz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5Ghz + 2Ghz
Memory 4G LTE
8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage		 4G LTE
8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage		 5G/LTE
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
Expandable
Memory & SIM Card		 Single SIM model: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)

Dual SIM model (Hybrid SIM slot): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)

*SIM card sold separately. Availability of Dual SIM may vary depending on country and carrier.

*MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer.

*eSIM supported on Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra models. eSIM requires a wireless service plan and allows you to activate a mobile network plan without the use of a nano-SIM. eSIM availability may vary depending on country and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM.
Battery 4000mAh (typical) 4500mAh (typical) 5000mAh (typical)
OS Android 10
Network & Connectivity 5G (only S20 Ultra)
5G Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave*, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS)
LTE
Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LTE Cat.20
Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload

Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM
Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload

Bluetooth
Bluetooth® v 5.0 , ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)

*5G Sub6

 

To celebrate the launch of the new smartphones, Samsung Malaysia Electronics announced its Galaxy S20 Consumer Roadshows, happening from the 6th to 8th March 2020 at the locations below:

Location Time
Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur 10:00am – 10:00pm
Queensbay Mall, Penang 10:30am – 10:30pm
Mid Valley Southkey, Johor Bahru, Johor 10:00am – 10:00pm
East Coast Mall, Kuantan, Pahang 10:00am – 10:00pm
IMAGO Shopping Mall, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah 10:00am – 10:00pm

 

Customers who purchase a new smartphone within the Galaxy S20 series at the roadshows will be entitled to exclusive gifts, while stock last on a first come first serve basis:

Exclusive Roadshow Gift Wireless Charger Pad along with a 128GB microSD memory card worth a total of RM378
Early Bird Reward

or

Trade-in any camera and get brand new

 Be rewarded with a Samsung 50’’ 4K Smart UHD TV worth a total of RM2,599

or

Get RM400 instant rebate on your Galaxy S20 series by trading in any camera

 

The Samsung 50” 4K Smart UHD TV and RM400 instant rebate are valid for the first 500 redemptions nationwide respectively are based on the allocated quantities placed in each region as listed below:

Region Quantity

(50” 4K Smart UHD TV)

 Quantity

(RM400 instant rebate)
Kuala Lumpur 220 units 220 units
Penang 120 units 120 units
Johor 80 units 80 units
Kota Kinabalu 50 units 50 units
Kuantan 30 units 30 units

 

For more information, please visit the Samsung Malaysia Electronics website.

