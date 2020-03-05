All Staff of MCMC to work from Home due to Concerns on Covid-19

All staff of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will be working from home for the next 4 days as the MCMC main office and its old building will be closed due to concerns on the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

In a media statement, MCMC said that its employees will work from home from 5-6 March 2020 while its offices in Cyberjaya will be closed until 8 March 2020.

In a separate statement, MCMC announced that its customer service hotline (1800-188-030) and walk-in counters will be closed until further notice. A third statement posted by the regulator said it will be postponing the distribution of the free digital TV decoder in Sibu (Sarawak) on 7-8 March to a date that will be announced later.

MCMC said that during the office closure, the process of cleaning and disinfection will take place as a precautionary measure. As of 5 March 2020, the regulator denied that its employees are infected with the virus.

MCMC ingin menyatakan, TIADA kes Covid-19 yang dikenalpasti dalam kalangan kakitangan MCMC setakat ini. MCMC ingin menjelaskan bahawa, penutupan Ibu Pejabat MCMC dan Bangunan Lama di Cyberjaya, hari ini dan esok, adalah untuk memberi laluan kepada kerja-kerja pembersihan dan sanitasi yang dijalankan sebagai langkah berjaga-jaga.

Coronaviruses are types of viruses that typically affect the respiratory tracts of birds and mammals, including humans. No vaccine is currently available.

More than 20 countries around the world including Malaysia are now impacted by the coronavirus. Globally, more than 95,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and at least 3,250 deaths, the vast majority of them in China where the virus originated late last year. Some 80,565 people in China have been infected with the virus according to the World Health Organization (WHO), although many (about 51,000 globally) have now recovered.

Some data suggests that human coronaviruses can survive on inanimate surfaces (such as door handles, towels, clothing, plastics, etc) for up to nine days in general.

However, under the right conditions, it also noted that animal coronaviruses can survive for over 28 days. These conditions include damp surfaces and ambient temperatures of 4°C, such as those found in refrigerators.

The most common method of catching the Covid-19 virus is via contact or inhalation of moisture/droplets from infected persons (example, coughing and sneezing) during person-to-person interactions (e.g, shaking hands, eating lunch together, etc).

To reduce the risk of infection, experts suggest that people should wash their hands at all times or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. People should also stay at home and see a Doctor if they are sick. The N95 masks, which block 95 percent of very small particles could also help prevent the spread of the virus.

As of today, Malaysia Health Ministry confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 in the country, bringing the total infection to 55.

Media statement from MCMC below:

Suruhanjaya Komunikasi dan Multimedia Malaysia (MCMC) ingin memaklumkan kepada orang ramai dan pihak berkepentingan bahawa Ibu Pejabat dan Bangunan Lama MCMC di Cyberjaya akan ditutup selama dua hari iaitu pada hari Khamis 5 Mac dan Jumaat 6 Mac 2020. Perkhidmatan kaunter pembayaran penguntukan radas di ibu pejabat MCMC juga akan digantung buat sementara waktu bermula daripada 4 Mac sehingga 8 Mac 2020. Tindakan penutupan dan penggantungan sementara ini diambil sebagai langkah proaktif ekoran penularan wabak Covid-19 dan ia mencerminkan keprihatinan MCMC terhadap keselamatan serta kesihatan semua pihak. Orang ramai masih boleh membuat urusan permohonan dan pembayaran penguntukan radas melalui saluran-saluran seperti di bawah: Permohonan penguntukan radas: Permohonan boleh dikemukakan secara elektronik melalui https://espectra.mcmc.gov.my/; atau Bagi pemohon baharu, salinan scan copy borang permohonan yang telah dilengkapkan boleh dihantar melalui e-mel kepada [email protected] Pembayaran penguntukan radas boleh dibuat melalui portal pembayaran https://epayment.skmm.gov.my Bagi sebarang pertanyaan lanjut berkenaan permohonan penguntukan radas atau permohonan lesen boleh dikemukakan kepada: Penguntukan radas: : [email protected] Pelesenan: [email protected] Sementara itu, operasi MCMC yang lain berjalan seperti biasa dengan kakitangan MCMC bekerja dari rumah. [PDF]