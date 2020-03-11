MCMC Employee Tested Positive for COVID-19, Consumer Complaints Desk Shut Down

An employee of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus), the regulator announced today.

MCMC said that the affected employee is currently receiving medical treatment at Hospital Sungai Buloh and is in stable condition.

Last Thursday, the regulator shut down its offices in Cyberjaya from 5-8 March, for cleaning and disinfection due to concerns of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. At the time, the regulator denied that its employees are infected with the virus. Staff were asked to work from home during the period.

The statement from MCMC today said it took “precautionary steps” by putting the affected employee “under a 14-day home quarantine since 4 March 2020, after her husband had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient.”

MCMC claims that it “has been pre-emptive in taking measures” to secure its premises from the spread of the COVID-19 virus:

Hand sanitisers provided on all office floors and common areas since 30 January 2020;

Mandatory body temperature checks conducted at lobby main entrance starting 28 February 2020;

Sanitisation and cleaning work at the MCMC Headquarters and Old Building on 5 and 6 March 2020;

All MCMC State Offices began sanitisation and cleaning processes from 9 March 2020.

Staff are advised to practice social distancing by keeping at least a one metre space between one another.

Since 25 February 2020, MCMC said it activated its Business Continuity Plan (BCP), which outlined several precautionary measures that include equipping staff to work from home, identifying alternate working spaces outside of Klang Valley, as well as dividing critical work functions and key personnel, to ensure continuity of the commission’s day-to-day operations under the COVID-19 situation.

As part of its precautionary measure, MCMC issued a travel advisory to all staff to cancel all overseas and domestic travels. The regulator is also asking staff to cancel personal trips. MCMC said it approved a scheme to reimburse all staff due to travel cancellations.

Operations at the MCMC Headquarters, old building in Cyberjaya and State offices nationwide are currently operational. However, the Consumer Complaints front desk will be temporarily closed. MCMC said the public can lodge complaints via their online portal or via email.

As of last night, Malaysia recorded a total of 129 cases that were tested positive with COVID-19.

Share this article: Facebook

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

More

Print

Pinterest



Twitter

Telegram



Tumblr

