Employee Suspected of COVID-19 was based at Menara TM ONE in Damansara

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) confirmed that it has identified a suspected positive case of COVID-19 among its employees through a preliminary test. The case is currently pending confirmation from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The largest fixed broadband company in Malaysia said that its employee who is based at Menara TM ONE in Damansara is now receiving medical attention at a government hospital. The employee is suspected to have developed symptoms outside of the office since the employee went on leave on 11 March 2020.

The Telco claimed that Menara TM ONE was immediately put under lockdown since the night of 19 March and is currently undergoing full disinfection as advised by the Ministry of Health.

Detailed contact tracing is being carried out by the Ministry and the TM COVID-19 Response Team to identify and inform those who had close contact with the affected employee, as well as investigating where the employee might have contracted it from. Those in close contact are immediately put on home quarantine and those who develop symptoms are requested to contact the nearest district medical centre for advice and further instructions.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Telekom Malaysia (TM) has implemented a number of preventive measures across its operations to help contain the spread of the coronavirus and ensure the wellbeing of its employees. These measures are as follows:

Frequent alerts and awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic to all TM employees and building tenants.

Carry out daily temperature checks on all employees, visitors, vendors, contractors and customers especially at its main buildings such as the Company’s headquarters at Menara TM, TM Annexe 1, TM Annexe 2, Wisma TM Taman Desa, Menara Kuala Lumpur and TM ONE in Damansara.

All TM employees who deal with customers have been provided with the necessary personal protection equipment including face masks. Meanwhile, employees who have recently travelled to high-risk countries or have been in close contact with COVID-19 patients or suspected cases are required to exercise self-quarantine and allowed to work from home.

Conduct routine and thorough sanitisation of TM office buildings and premises as well as other common facilities at the refinery, in accordance with safety and health guidelines.

Provide sufficient supply of hand sanitisers at TM offices, concourse areas, guest reception counters as well as TMpoint outlets.

In line with the Movement Control Order (MCO), Telekom Malaysia (TM) has also initiated Special Working Arrangements for its workforce nationwide effective 18 March 2020. Telekom Malaysia (TM) employees with critical functions are given the options of flexible working hours or split working teams. Meanwhile, employees of non-critical functions are encouraged to work from home utilising digital channels and online productivity tools available.

There are a total 1183 COVID-10 cases as of today in Malaysia with 1061 in treatment, 114 discharged and 8 deaths. Malaysia has declared the Movement Control Order (MCO) effective March 18 to 31 nationwide to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus.