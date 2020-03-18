Telekom Malaysia activates COVID-19 Response Team, Employees work from Home

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the announcement by the Prime Minister of Malaysia on the implementation of a nationwide Movement Control Order from 18 to 31 March 2020, government and private premises have been enforced to close, except those providing essential services, such as Telecommunication services. Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) activated its COVID-19 Response Team and said it will focus on “delivering the smooth continuity” of its operations and services.

Effective 18 March 2020, TM employees with critical functions will have the options of flexible working hours or split working teams. Meanwhile, for employees of non-critical functions are encouraged to work from home utilising digital channels and online productivity tools available from the Telco.

Telekom Malaysia said the operation hours of its customer touchpoints which include TMpoint outlets nationwide and TM Contact Centres will be maintained; while at the same time, customers are encouraged to interact with TM on its digital channels via its mobile app or unifi portal as well as email.

TM is also assuring customers that it will prioritise restoration cases and continue with installations while taking every safety precaution for both its customers and employees; specifically implementing health declarations forms for both parties.

TM said it will continue to update its customers on any further developments.

Among the measures Telekom Malaysia have implemented include:

frequent alerts and awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic to all TM employees and building tenants

routinely sanitising TM offices and premises, providing sufficient supply of hand sanitisers at TM offices as well as TMpoint outlets.

daily temperature checks are also being carried out on all employees, visitors, vendors, contractors and customers especially at its main buildings such as the Company’s headquarters at Menara TM, TM Annexe 1, TM Annexe 2, Wisma TM Taman Desa, Menara Kuala Lumpur and TM ONE in Damansara

The initiative will also be expanded to cover other TM buildings nationwide for a more comprehensive implementation.

Telekom Malaysia’s COVID-19 Response Team is a dedicated committee whom are in charge of implementing the necessary Business Continuity Plan (BCP) measures to ensure the health and safety of employees and partners alike. In addition, all TM employees who deal with customers have been provided with the necessary personal protection equipment including face masks. Meanwhile, employees who have recently traveled to high-risk countries or have been in close contact with COVID-19 patients or suspected cases are required to exercise self-quarantine and allowed to work from home.

In addition, TM said its employees can keep abreast of the recent COVID-19 developments, information and alerts via an application (app) internally developed for the staff. Through the app, users have easy access to guidelines and precautionary measures, updated news from the Ministry of Health (MoH), latest statistics on COVID-19 in Malaysia and around the globe, as well as seek assistance from TM’s COVID-19 Response Team. To date, TM said it has not recorded any COVID-19 cases, and will continue to monitor the situation.

On top of this, TM claim that it is committed to make its network always-on and available to the customers.

As of yesterday, there are two deaths and 673 COVID-19 cases in the country.