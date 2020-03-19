Stay at Home: U Mobile gives Double Hotspot Quota for Free

U Mobile is doubling hotspot data quota for selected prepaid and postpaid customers, for free starting today.

The campaign called, “The Hottest Spot”, is especially relevant during the nationwide movement control period as customers will have a greater need to share their hotspot data with family members or housemates who are also based at home and need data to work, stream, game or just be updated of current events during this period of limited movement, the Telco said.

Malaysia has declared the Movement Control Order effective March 18 to 31 nationwide to curb the spread of COVID-19. The order, which is in force for 14 days starting from Wednesday, involves the closure of all government and private premises except for those providing essential services.

U Mobile customers using the prepaid GX38 plan and postpaid GX50, GX68, Unlimited HERO P99 and Unlimited HERO P139 plans will enjoy double quota for free starting from 19 March 2020.

Postpaid customers on Unlimited HERO P139, Unlimited HERO P99, GX68 and GX50 will enjoy the double hotspot data for free starting from 19 March 2020 until 31 March 2020. Unlimited HERO P139 and P99 customers may also add a S20 data-only share line for just RM20 monthly and they will get to share the double hotspot quota on their devices.

For prepaid customers, they will just need to renew or activate the GX38 plan between 19 March 2020 to 31 March 2020 to enjoy double hotspot data for 30 days.

The Hottest Spot is valid from 19 March 2020 to 31 March 2020.

Jasmine Lee, CMO of U Mobile, explained that U Mobile is aware that their customers’ hotspot data needs will increase during the nationwide movement control period. “U Mobile has always been a telco that is committed to respond to the needs of customers and in these challenging times, we want to ease our customers’ connectivity concerns by doubling their hotspot quota for free. This means our customers will have more data to share with family and housemates, be it for work needs or for relaxation purposes such as streaming movies or gaming together.”

All U Mobile service centres will be closed during the Movement Control Order period.

To date, another 110 new Covid-19 cases have been reported, bringing the total to 900 cases as of noon Thursday (March 19).