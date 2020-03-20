Yoodo powered by Celcom, offers 100GB of Mobile Internet Data at RM2

Yoodo, a mobile service operated by Celcom Axiata, announced a new mobile Internet plan with 100GB data. Called Power Pass, it is a flexible data booster that offers 100GB of data for 60 mins at RM2.

In conjunction with their 2nd anniversary, the service provider also unveiled a brand new logo – Yoodo powered by Celcom. It said that the new look symbolises “the best in digital user experience through the innovative edge of Yoodo and the vast network coverage of Celcom.”

Yoodo unveiled a number of exciting announcements that focused on the brand new logo as well as new product innovations, esports, active sports and promotion.

Renew Anytime is a new feature that allow users to completely customise the data, voice and SMS of their mobile plans anywhere and at any time without having to complete the full month cycle.

Looking to further empower their users’ passions, Yoodo unveiled new data add-ons for TikTok, Viu, Call of Duty Mobile, Boost and also teased an add-on for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

The newly enhanced Roam Like Home now offers a 3-day and 7-day pass. With Roam Like Home users can take their personalised local mobile plan abroad for lower than RM5 per day.

To reward Yoodo users for their loyalty, Yoodo has launched Yoodo Rewards. Customers that have purchased a total of 10 Add-Ons will get 1 free and those who have purchased 10 days worth of Roam Like Home passes will get 1 additional day free.

Gamers can get excited as Yoodo announced they would be sponsoring and organising a series of thrilling esports tournaments across 2020. These tournaments include 2020 editions of Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG MOBILE) National Championship (PMNC) and the PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship (PMCC).

Yoodo also announced they would once again return as the Official Digital Telco for the Malaysia Premier Futsal League. Yoodo will also serve as the Official Digital Broadcast Partner for the league, exclusively broadcasting 30 matches on their YouTube channel.

To commemorate their 2nd anniversary, Yoodo is bringing back the highly requested 20GB for RM20 promotion that is now available for all users until 31 May 2020.

Commenting on the announcements, Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said, “Yoodo is the epitome of Celcom’s start-up mentality that drives innovation above all else. We understand that Malaysian consumers, especially the growing digital natives, want a service that is simple, flexible and with great value, while giving them the full control at the same time. These, coupled with the strength and width of the Celcom network, are a strong combination not only for the youth, but all Malaysian of different segments and age.”

“We are proud to power Yoodo and move forward in revolutionising Malaysia’s digital telco landscape to greater heights,” he added.

With the COVID-19 outbreak and the Movement Control Order in effect, Yoodo wants to ensure all Malaysians are connected. To help out during this period, Yoodo is giving all active users free 1GB of Data on 20 March 2020, and every Monday until the end of April 2020 (23 March, 30 March, 6 April, 13 April, 20 April & 27 April 2020).

For more information, please visit the Yoodo website.