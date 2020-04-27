Astro partners Tenaga Nasional subsidiary to expand its Fibre Broadband Coverage

Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad announced a partnership with Allo Technology Sdn. Bhd. today to expand its fibre broadband services in Allo coverage areas.

Allo, formerly Setia Haruman Technology Sdn Bhd, is a Malaysia Internet Service Provider (ISP) that offers its broadband service under the brand of City Broadband. It is a subsidiary of the national electric utility company, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

As part of this partnerships, Astro will be able to resell all of Allo’s broadband products, including broadband speeds up to 1Gbps. At launch, Astro said it offers “cost efficient” high-speed broadband services of 50Mbps and 100Mbps, at a special price of RM99, and RM129 respectively. This monthly broadband fee will include Astro’s Family Pack content which comes with more than 60 channels, including Astro Ria, Astro Prima, Astro Arena, Astro Awani, Astro AEC, Astro Xiao Tai Yang, NatGeo WILD, and FOXlife and HD content among others.

Henry Tan, Group CEO of Astro said, “Despite observing the MCO, business continues for us. To this end we are excited to announce our partnership with Allo for bundled broadband with content services. Allo has an aggressive roll out plan nationwide and we believe it will open up significant new headroom for growth for us in line with our broadband strategy.

The Allo partnership will expand the current broadband home-passes from TM, Maxis and TIME by over 150,000 new households and businesses over the next 18 months. This will help us expand Astro Broadband’s reach beyond urban areas into areas not fully covered by our existing partnerships including Alor Gajah, Cyberjaya, Bangsar South and many more suburban areas.”

Rodzi Ahmad, CEO of Allo said, “Allo will continue to expand its fibre footprint nationwide under the NFCP initiative, starting with Melaka, Perak, Johor, Kedah, Selangor and Pulau Pinang. We welcome this partnership with Astro to grow together with the expansion plan.

Allo is focusing on bringing fibre connection to unpenetrated areas that are commercially viable. This partnership allows us to extend the high-speed broadband and content services into these areas so that currently underserved consumers can enjoy the services.

With the provision of a wholesale open-access infrastructure concept that allows multiple services from Retail Service Providers (RSPs), Allo expects the bundled broadband and content price to be very competitive and equally accessible by the customers.”

Besides bridging the digital divide between the rural and the urban, Tan said the offering will increase customer engagement as the bundled proposition will allow them to enjoy their favourite TV shows and thousands of titles on demand via set top boxes as well as through connected devices such as mobile phones and tablets.

For more details, please visit the Astro website.