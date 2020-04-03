COVID-19: Celcom supports Medical Staff with Internet, Unlimited Free Calls

In support of the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) had recently extended additional assistance in the form of connectivity for on-ground medical staff throughout hospitals managing COVID-19 cases nationwide.

In late March 2020, Celcom Axiata announced that it handed over 200 dedicated postpaid SIM cards, to assist Ministry of Health (MOH) to reach out to COVID-19 Patient(s) Under Investigation (PUI) and potential contacts. The SIM cards provide free unlimited calls and 20GB Internet data for each line, allowing communication via voice call and also other channels such as SMS and Whatsapp.

Celcom also extended its support to the Sungai Buloh Hospital, one of the nation’s critical hospital in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital received 40 mobile devices and Celcom phone lines. The Sungai Buloh Hospital also gets improved mobile coverage with the deployment of Celcom’s Cellular on Wheels’, a transportable network infrastructure booster, to ensure continuous connectivity within the hospital vicinity.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said “Celcom values and strongly supports the relentless efforts by MOH and medical frontliners in curbing the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“As the nation’s dedicated medical frontliners are utilising all resources including manpower and technical infrastructures, our support aims to ease their efforts and extend their communication avenue further, which is also crucial in curbing and flattening the curve of COVID-19 amongst Malaysians,” Idham added.

At the time of writing, there are 3333 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Malaysia with 2453 in treatment, 827 discharged and 53 deaths.

The second phase of the movement control order (MCO), a lockdown that limits the movement of Malaysians within a 10km radius from their home is aimed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus (coronavirus). The MCO is expected to end on April 14.