Digi Customers can Donate to support COVID-19 Medical Frontliners

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) launched the COVID-19 Aid campaign, part of its Yellow Heart crowdfunding initiative, aimed at enabling Digi customers to join in the cause to collect funds in support of the Ministry of Health (MOH) and frontline healthcare workers as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yellow Heart COVID-19 Aid campaign complements Digi’s existing RM1 million contribution to the GLC Disaster Relief Network (GDRN) coalition to support the MOH in addressing the COVID-19 crisis.

The Digi COVID-19 Aid campaign will run for four weeks, and all proceeds will be used to acquire medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies required for hospitals involved in stemming Covid-19 across Malaysia, as guided by MOH.

In order to donate, Digi Prepaid and Postpaid customers just need to follow these simple steps:

Launch the MyDigi app or download it via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store Under the Rewards section, select the Yellow Heart COVID-19 Aid Campaign Card Choose ther preferred denomination pass: RM2 / RM5 / RM10 / RM20 Click “Confirm” The customer will receive a confirmation for each successful transaction The donation pass will be reflected in the MyRewards tab

The donation campaign is open exclusively to Digi customers, where customers are limited to purchasing only one pass per denomination. This means, Digi customers can only donate each amount one time (RM2, RM5, RM10 and RM20 = RM37), with a total donation of RM37 per customer.

For Digi Postpaid users, donation pass purchases shall be reflected in their postpaid bills according to their billing cycle, while for Digi Prepaid users, the purchased amount will be deducted from their available prepaid credit immediately.

Digi’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Joachim Rajaram said that the Yellow Heart COVID-19 Aid campaign was founded in the spirit of #DigiCares, to provide a way for Digi to partner with customers to make a difference during this crisis.

“Digi joins the rest of Malaysian in expressing our deepest gratitude and respect to the medical frontliners who have been working tirelessly to care for COVID-19 patients, while putting their own lives at risk. We believe many of our customers are looking for ways to help during this time and channeling their generosity through MyDigi’s easy and secure platform, giving them the peace of mind that their funds are being channeled properly and directly to the intended recipients. While we stay home, we can all still do our part to protect our fellow Malaysians on the frontlines with the urgent medical supplies they require.”

Digi said some of its initiatives to keep customers connected during the Movement Control (MCO) period include:

A dedicated network and IT team working around-the-clock to maintain network and connectivity service levels

Additional network coverage and capacity at critical locations and sites

Zero-rated access to critical service hotlines and trusted websites that provide COVID-19 information

Keeping customer channels such as retail stores and customers service support accessible

Free daily 1GB high-speed internet for prepaid and postpaid & broadband

Free access to and special offers for education platforms such as Jomstudi through EasyAdd

Free Covid Cover insurance for first 200,000 customers