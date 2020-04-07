Free Covid-19 Insurance Coverage (Covid Cover) for 200k Digi Customers

As Malaysians continue to combat the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus), Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd is offering a free Covid Cover insurance plan to the first 200,000 customers who applies for it.

Underwritten by Gibraltar BSN, Covid Cover from Digi is a fully digital-enabled insurance plan opened to Malaysians between 18 to 60 years old. Interested customers can easily sign up for the coverage without undergoing any form of medical examinations via the MyDigi app.

The Covid Cover insurance plan offers a comprehensive short-term coverage to customers who may require hospitalisation and treatment during this Covid-19 crisis.

A Covid Cover plan is now free for the first 200,000 Digi customers with a 30-day coverage from the day it is approved. The coverage includes a Hospital Cash benefit of RM60 a day for hospitalisation due to Covid-19 and a Death benefit of RM20,000. This offer is opened until 30 April 2020 or until all the 200,000 free plans have been fully redeemed.

As an example, if a customer subscribed to the Covid Cover on 30 April 2020, they will be covered until 30 May 2020. After which, the customer will be informed via SMS or email that the insurance will soon lapse and be asked to re-subscribe to the plan at an affordable fee via MyDigi, if he or she is interested to continue.

Customers who may have missed the free offer can still subscribe to one of the Covid Cover coverage packages, starting from as low as RM5 and up to RM20 for 30 days. All the plans offer full coverage including Hospital Cash benefits, Death and Total Permanent Disability (TPD) benefits including additional benefits in the event a patient suffers from Dengue or Zika.

Covid Cover Plans Silver Gold Platinum Monthly Premium RM5 RM10 RM20 Death Benefit RM10,000 RM20,000 RM40,000 Total Permanent Disability (TPD) RM10,000 RM20,000 RM40,000 Additional Accidental Death Benefit RM10,000 RM20,000 RM40,000 Additional Accidental TPD Benefit RM10,000 RM20,000 RM40,000 Additional Death Benefit for Death due to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Severe Dengue or Zika Virus Infection RM10,000 RM20,000 RM40,000 Hospital Cash Benefit for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Dengue Fever or Zika Virus Infection RM30/day (up to 10 days lifetime limit) RM60/day (up to 10 days lifetime limit) RM120/day (up to 10 days lifetime limit)

The monthly premiums for Covid Cover can be paid via their phone bill for postpaid customers or deducted from their prepaid credit for prepaid customers.

The Covid Cover insurance plan is also offered to non-Digi users via the EasyAdd website. Payments are enabled through debit and credit card.

As the time of writing, there are 3793 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Malaysia with 2490 in treatment, 1241 discharged and 62 deaths.