COVID-19: Returning Malaysians under Quarantine gets Free Celcom SIM Card

Malaysians returning to the country who are required to undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine will receive a free SIM card from Celcom Axiata Berhad to stay connected with friend and family.

Idham Nawawi (picture), Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom is working closely with the authorities to ensure everyone remains connected during these challenging times. This includes returning Malaysians who are doing their part by undergoing quarantine at the respective quarantine centres.

“For returning Malaysians who require connectivity services, they may request for a free SIM pack from the authorities and self-register their SIM via Celcom Life app. To kick start their initial connectivity needs upon their return to Malaysia and get connected to friends and family, these prepaid packs are preloaded with 1GB data and 10GB access to Facebook, Instagram and Games Walla. Furthermore, they can also enjoy other special relief initiatives from Celcom during the Movement Control Order, including free 1GB daily internet, free WhatsApp, and unlimited access to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) website and services. For a minimum reload, available online via our Celcom Life App they can continue enjoying uninterrupted services within the 14 days,” he said.’

In an effort to support all Malaysians during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO) extension, Celcom continues to support consumers who are working from home and staying in, with special relief offers and services:

Free 1GB high speed Internet data daily from 8am to 6pm, automatically credited to customer’s account

Affordable Personal Accident Insurance with COVID-19 Assistance by Aspirasi @RM1 for all Celcom customers.

Free unlimited WhatsApp (chat, video, and video call) from 8am – 6pm daily

Free unlimited access to Microsoft Office 365 from 8am – 6pm daily

Free browsing to latest updates on www.moh.gov.my

Free calls to Crisis Preparedness Response Centre (03-88810200) & Movement Control Order Hotline (03-88882010)

7-days extension of payment due date for all postpaid bills within the impacted period

Free 2GB data for prepaid customers – valid for two days, for every reload of RM30 and above, via Maybank2U. The offer is from 25 March to 30 April 2020.

50% off for Celcom MEGA postpaid bills for three months – the rebate is offered to new Celcom MEGA registrations with any pass; Unlimited M, Unlimited L or Lightning M, L or XL via Celcom Online Shop. The offer is valid until 14 April 2020.

Celcom is working closely with MOH to provide connectivity and various relief initiatives based on their requirements, which include:

Provided 200 free postpaid SIM cards with 20GB data and unlimited voice calls, to on-ground medical staff in hospitals managing COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Extended 40 mobile devices and lines to medical staff in Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Deployed Celcom’s Cellular-On-Wheels in Sungai Buloh Hospital to ensure continuous connectivity within the vicinity.

Provided Celcom Home Wireless internet access to MOH’s Media Centre in Putrajaya and Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Bahru.

“We are also extending our support by leveraging on our expertise, innovative digital products and services, as well as business network. Understanding that Micro-SMEs are amongst segments most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Celcom together with Axiata Group Berhad announced a RM150 million micro-financing initiative, Axiata COVID-19 Assistance Program, to help micro-SMEs facing difficulties in cash flow.

“As we see a change of usage behaviour and increased demands, our team strives to ensure that all customers can remain connected with their loved ones and perform their jobs remotely when working from home. We have made necessary arrangements are in place to strengthen our network capabilities,” Idham added.

As the time of writing, there are 3793 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Malaysia with 2490 in treatment, 1241 discharged and 62 deaths.