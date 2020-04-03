MCO: Telekom Malaysia (TM) will not fix Internet Problems inside your Home

As the safety and health of its employees remain as top priority, Telekom Malaysia (TM) recently announced that it won’t be fixing Internet issues within customer premises/home during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period. Telekom Malaysia also said that all installation activities at customers’ premises has been postponed.

Last month, three TM employees were tested positive for the COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Telekom Malaysia (TM) is considered an “essential service” as part of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and its Telecommunication services are fully operational throughout the “lockdown” period. Previously, TM committed to make its network always-on and available to customers.

“Network and service restoration activities that do not involve presence into customers’ premises will resume as usual. However, TM will continue to perform installation and full restoration activities outside customer premises as well as at hospitals, clinics and other critical agencies,” Telekom Malaysia said in a media statement.

No further clarification were provided for customers without an active Internet connection due to a fault inside their home and if they must continue to pay their bills.

Telekom Malaysia also did not provide any clarification for customers who wants to terminate their Unifi or Streamyx broadband service as all termination process can only be completed at TMpoint. All TMpoint outlets nationwide are currently closed during MCO while rest of the major service providers in the Industry have committed to keep their services centres operational on selected days.

TM Contact Centres nationwide will now operate from 7.00 am to 9.00 pm, including all the following channels:

TM call centre at 100

Live Chat

Social Media (Facebook and Twitter)

Email – [email protected]

Customers can also reach out to TM via the Unifi mobile app and TM website.

TM said the working shifts for its contact centre agents will remain at two (2) sessions per day but the number of customer service agents per shift will be reduced and the agents on duty will continue to exercise social distancing where each agent are being separated by one (1) empty workstation (approximately one (1) meter distance from each other). TM also added that its contact centre agents from the 2nd shift will not be using the workstations used by the agents in the 1st shift. The agents are also required to sanitise themselves and their work stations before they start their shift. To further minimise contact and control the movements, the entry point to the contact centres have also been limited to two times a day.

The contact centre agents are also to be split into two (2) working teams where each team will work for three (3) days followed by three (3) off-days. TM said it will be implementing a special allowance for all its customer service frontliners who have to work during the MCO period.

Dato’ Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin, Group Chief Executive Officer, TM said: “The wellbeing of our employees is of paramount importance to us as they are the backbone of the Company. We will not compromise on this and continue to implement stringent safety measures amongst our Warga TM, especially those who need to be working at their respective office during this extended MCO period. We sincerely ask our customers to bear with us as there may be potential delay in our response to your queries and requests due to the changes in the contact centre operations hours and high call volume expected. As a national provider of essential service, we will continue to adapt our daily operations to ensure the safety of our employees within the guidelines and restrictions guided by the Government, whilst we remain committed to deliver smooth continuity of our services for Malaysians nationwide; supported by a robust business continuity plan. Connectivity is critical during this unprecedented period, and TM is always here to help everyone stay home, stay connected, stay entertained, stay informed and stay served during the MCO. We also pray that all Malaysians stay safe and stay strong while we weather through this testing time together.”

Throughout this MCO period, TM is offering free 999GB 4G LTE hotspot pass only for its unifi Mobile 99 plan postpaid users and a 7-day unlimited data pass for unifi Mobile Bebas prepaid customers. In addition, unifi TV subscribers can also get with free access to all channels on unifi TV, including premium channels and unifi PlayTV; and 20% discount for Video-on-Demand (VOD) titles.