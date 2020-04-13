MCO: ViewQwest Fibre Internet Customers get Free Speed Upgrade, up to 1Gbps

To support Malaysians who are now spending more time at home and using the Internet, ViewQwest Digital Sdn Bhd announced that it will be boosting broadband speeds for selected customers, up to 1Gbps, during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

According to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), adherence to the Movement Control Order (MCO) by remaining indoors at all times saw 23.5% higher Internet traffic (fixed and mobile broadband) in Malaysia during the first week of the MCO, while the second week of the MCO saw a further increase of 8.6%.

Understanding the needs of Malaysians, ViewQwest has launched a new initiative for subscribers on the ViewQwest network for the next one month, from 6 April to 8 May 2020. Subscribers on the ViewQwest 100Mbps plan will be able to enjoy a free upgrade to 500Mbps broadband speed. For those who are already on the 500Mbps, they’ll be able to enjoy an upgrade to 1Gbps broadband speed.

At the moment, the temporary speed upgrade is given automatically to ViewQwest fibre broadband customers at the following locations:

Central Region

Aurora Place

Eco Ardence

Saville @ Cheras

Setia Eco Glades

Tropicana Avenue

Tropicana Gardens

Southern Region

Crescent Bay Suites

Grandview 360

Setia Sky 88

Suasana Iskandar

Twin Galaxy

The speed upgrade will reverted back to the original speeds after 8 May 2020.

For customers who are not based at the locations above, ViewQwest said “due to technical reasons, we are only able to provide the speed upgrade to the buildings listed. if your site is not listed above, don’t worry as we will be providing more freebies in the coming days!”

ViewQwest is offering its fibre broadband service in Malaysia riding on the High-Speed Broadband (HSBB) network, managed exclusively by Telekom Malaysia (TM).

With Malaysians in their fourth week of working from home due to the nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) implementation, it is even more vital to be equipped with the capacity to work from home effectively and efficiently, the Singapore based Internet service provider (ISP) said. “Working from home is just the start. Most Malaysians will also be home with their families during this period, with children also needing connectivity for e-learning and the entire family needing bandwidth to enjoy home entertainment via streaming and downloads.”

According to Vignesa Moorthy, CEO of ViewQwest, “During this period, our priority is to ensure that our subscribers are able to enjoy stable connectivity and access to world-class content available on the internet. We hope that the eligible subscribers will find the additional bandwidth allocated beneficial, whether for students to have faster access to e-learning platforms at home, or for workers to enjoy more efficient productivity during this work from home (WFH) period. Let us all stay home together and do our part in flattening the curve.”

To date, other ISPs in Malaysia including Telekom Malaysia (Unifi fibre), Maxis (fibre), Celcom (fibre), Digi (fibre) and TIME dotCom (fibre) have yet to announce any similar speed upgrade or bill discounts for existing customers, to ease the burden of Malaysians during the MCO period.