redONE launched new Postpaid Plans, gives 1GB Free Daily Internet

redONE Network Sdn Bhd (redONE) made available two new postpaid plans earlier this month – the Amazing58 and Amazing38.

According to the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), the redONE Amazing58 and Amazing38 postpaid plans offer 60GB and 33GB of Internet data respectively, both with unlimited calls to all networks. These plans are targeted at savvy consumers who want to upgrade to a reliable postpaid line with redONE’s widest network coverage in Malaysia.

redONE Amazing58 Postpaid Plan

RM58/month

20GB Internet Data (Unlimited Internet at slower speed once quota depleted)

Unlimited Voice Calls to all Networks

5sen per SMS to redONE users, 10sen per SMS to other networks

10GB 4G LTE quota for redSocial (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, WeChat)

1GB/day redVIDEO (total 30GB a month for video streaming on selected sites, capped speed at 1Mbps)

RM50 deposit, RM10 Registration Fee

6 months contract

redONE Amazing38 Postpaid Plan

RM38/month

8GB Internet Data (Unlimited Internet at slower speed once quota depleted)

Unlimited Voice Calls to all Networks

5sen per SMS to redONE users, 10sen per SMS to other networks

10GB 4G LTE quota for redSocial (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, WeChat)

500MB/day redVIDEO (total 15GB a month for video streaming on selected sites, capped speed at 1Mbps)

RM50 deposit, RM10 Registration Fee

6 months contract

To ease customer’s burden, redONE is giving its subscribers 1GB of free Internet data every day (automatically credited) throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The virtual Telco said it had previously given 10GB of free data to its subscribers to stay connected on social media in the month of March 2020 and is currently giving 1GB of free data to its subscribers every day until the end of the MCO. This initiative is aimed at helping redONE subscribers to remain connected while staying at home. Alerts and awareness information have also been conveyed across all communication platforms to keep redONE’s 1.2 million subscribers up to date with the latest developments of the MCO.

redONE Customer Care and selected branches are operating during the MCO to assist customers during this period while customers are encouraged to download the redONE 1App to make bill payments conveniently via online transfer, or debit/credit card in the mobile app which eliminates to need to physically visit the branches.

To support its partners during the MCO period, redONE announced the following financial assistance:

All of redONE’s 201 exclusive Premier Shops and Gold partners will receive a full rental subsidy for their shops or kiosks for the duration of the MCO.

Non-exclusive redONE dealers who meet certain criteria will also receive a cash subsidy of RM1,000 paid out in two installments during April and May.

Individual agents with no fixed premise who meet certain criteria will receive a one-time cash subsidy of RM300 this month.

All payments due to redONE from its agents eg. for fees, phone purchases, etc. will be deferred for two months until June 2020.

redONE’s top 500+ partners from 2019 have all been given free Personal Accident and Covid-19 insurance starting from April 1st 2020.

Qualified partners can apply for an advance on future commissions ranging from RM6,000 to RM60,000 with repayments over 24 months starting only in August 2020.

The company also recently donated 10,000 surgical masks to front liners who are enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO) that has now been extended to 28 April 2020 .

For more details, please visit the redONE website.