Telekom Malaysia apologise for Internet Service Degradation

Telekom Malaysia (TM), the leading fixed broadband service provider in Malaysia announced that the maintenance works by the consortium of operators which maintains the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) submarine cable network linking Malaysia and other Asian countries to the United States (US) and Hong Kong has now been completed. The maintenance works started on 17 April 2020.

In a media statement, Telekom Malaysia said, “We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank you for your understanding and patience during the affected period. ”

Following the completion of the maintenance works, Telekom Malaysia said it will continue to monitor its network performance together with its consortium partners in other countries. The AAG consortium consists of 19 parties, including:

  • AT&T, USA
  • AiTi, Brunei Darussalam
  • Telcotech, Cambodia
  • Reach, Hong Kong
  • Bharti, India
  • Telkom Indonesia, Indonesia
  • PT Indosat, Indonesia
  • Telekom Malaysia, Malaysia
  • BayanTel, Philippines
  • ETPI, Philippines
  • PLDT, Philippines
  • StarHub, Singapore
  • CAT Telecom, Thailand
  • Saigon Postal Corporation,Vietnam
  • Viettel, Vietnam
  • Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group, Vietnam
  • Telstra, Australia
  • Telecom New Zealand, New Zealand
  • British Telecom Global Network Services, UK

“The impact to customers during the maintenance works was minimal due to proactive rerouting of traffic to alternative routes. TM is now pleased to update that data connectivity to sites and servers hosted in Hong Kong and the US are now fully restored for your enjoyment.” the Internet Service Provider (ISP) said.

Among the Internet service that Telekom Malaysia offers in the country include Unifi, a fixed fibre broadband service and a decade old Asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL) service called Streamyx.

Last week, Telekom Malaysia said its Internet broadband users may experience some service degradation due to a maintenance works between 17 to 21 April 2020 for the AAG submarine cable system at Segment 1i, between Vung Tau (Vietnam) to Lantau, Hong Kong connecting Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Asia Pacific; including Malaysia to Hong Kong and United States of America (U.S.). The maintenance caused service degradation for its Internet users, especially those visiting a website or accessing a service hosted in Hong Kong and the United States.

Early this month, the ISP said the Asia Pacific Cable Network 2 (APCN2) has detected some faults in the submarine cables at Segment 3, between Chongming to Lantau connecting Malaysia to Singapore, Hong Kong and San Jose, United States of America (U.S.). Telekom Malaysia have since rerouted Internet traffic via other submarine cables system.

