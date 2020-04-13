Free TM Wifi up to 500Mbps, powered by 5G, at COVID-19 Quarantine Centres

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) deployed free Wifi coverage with speeds up to 500Mbps at two (2) quarantine centres for COVID-19 cases namely Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS), Serdang and Institut Latihan Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (ILKKM), Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

The Telekom Malaysia WiFI coverage is powered by a TM 5G base station, deployed temporarily at the two COVID-19 quarantine centres. Malaysia is currently testing 5G technology, which is set to replace 4G LTE and the 3G networks in the future.

With the deployment of the 5G base stations, the frontliners, medical teams as well as the patients admitted to the facilities will be able to enjoy enhanced mobile broadband services over 5G connectivity, the Telco said. Both quarantine centres have been allocated with 50 complimentary units of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) terminals that could theoretically deliver up to 500Mbps WiFi speeds to the users.

Telekom Malaysia said the WiFi usage is provided free of charge.

This latest Corporate Responsibility (CR) initiative by TM is an extension of its recent participation in the 5G Demonstration Project (5GDP) in Langkawi and Subang Jaya; where the deployment at the quarantine centres utilises a similar 5G core network set up installed in Langkawi. Telekom Malaysia said it was able to deploy the base stations “within just a few days”.

Commenting on the initiative, Dato’ Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin, Group Chief Executive Officer, Telekom Malaysia said: “TM is honoured to have been given the opportunity by the Government to deploy our 5G base stations at the two (2) quarantine centres. We have allocated 50 complimentary units of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) terminals at both quarantine centres and we are providing FREE WiFi access on the 5G network for all users there. Besides an extension of the recent 5GDP, this initiative is also part of our corporate responsibility efforts in assisting the Government towards curbing the COVID-19 pandemic. With the efficiencies and convenience of 5G connectivity, the frontliners and medical teams will be able to stay productive in their operations to respond to any emergency situations and provide the necessary treatments; while the patients will be able to stay connected with their families and loved ones during their stay at the quarantine facilities. The deployment of these 5G base stations also demonstrates our expertise and capabilities in delivering 5G services to Malaysians nationwide. We will continue to explore more ways on how we can help to cushion the impact of this pandemic to the economy and to our customers, employees, front liners and to those in need; as well as to ensure our services continue without interruption.”

“On behalf of TM, I would like to thank the Government and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for their trust and assistance throughout the process; from planning until deployment, which enables us to complete the necessary works at these critical sites within only a few days. This also proves our capability of providing innovative digital services and solutions and adapting our offerings to help customers as required, particularly during this challenging period,” he added.