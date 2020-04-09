Telekom Malaysia contributes RM2 Million to Malaysia COVID-19 Fund

Malaysia Internet Service Provider, Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) recently handed over a total of RM2 million in cash to “COVID-19 Fund” established by the Government of Malaysia to alleviate the burden of those directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contribution was handed over to the Prime Minister of Malaysia in Putrajaya on 7 April 2020.

Commenting on the contribution, Tuan Haji Rosli Man, Chairman of Telekom Malaysia (TM) said, “As a nation, we must face this unprecedented battle against COVID-19 together, and TM, as a responsible and caring corporate citizen, will do our best to help cushion the impact to the economy and to our customers, employees, front liners and to those in need; as well as to ensure our services continue without interruption. Our contribution to the COVID-19 Fund reflects our undivided support to the Government’s initiative to provide relief and financial aid. Our hearts go out to those who have already been impacted by COVID-19. TM is doing its part – overall contributing RM5.5 million thus far in aid of medical and non-medical supplies to those in need, especially the front liners and communities throughout the country. We join the nation in paying tribute to the unsung heroes out there – Malaysia’s entire medical, enforcement and essential services front liners out there, including our 6,000 contact centre agents, technical teams and engineers, and pray that all Malaysians stay safe, healthy, alert and strong while we weather through this testing time together. At the same time, we applaud the Government for its noble initiative to establish this special fund which shows the Government’s commitment in assisting the Rakyat to weather through this challenging period, and ensuring that no one gets left behind.”

As co-chair and a member of the Government-Linked Companies (GLC) and Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLIC) Disaster Response Network (GDRN), and together with other participating corporates; Telekom Malaysia also contributed a total of RM1 million to the Ministry of Health (MoH) and mobilised its team of volunteers together with other GDRN members to distribute medical supplies to seven (7) hospitals in Klang Valley. Besides that, the hospitals also received 300 boxes of non-medical supplies including personal hygiene kits for medical staff.

Apart from these, TM pledged RM2 million worth of TM Family Care Packages to be distributed nationwide to those in need. The financial aid, which comprises TM’s Zakat contribution of RM1 million as part of the total amount, is currently being disbursed at all states nationwide through TM’s regional and state offices.

Internally, Telekom Malaysia has also launched an internal fund-raising campaign – Tabung Kebajikan COVID-19 since the Movement Control Order (MCO) began and to date, Warga TM has collectively contributed more than RM440,000 and growing; to support the Group’s Corporate Responsibility efforts.

Recently Telekom Malaysia distributed a total of 200,000 face masks and 30,000 pairs of hand gloves to officers of Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM), Angkatan Tentera Malaysia (ATM) and Angkatan Pertahanan Awam Malaysia (APM) who are on-duty during this MCO.

Last month, three TM employees were tested positive for the COVID-19 (coronavirus).