COVID-19: Tune Talk contributes Medical Supplies worth RM100,000, Calls for more Donation

Tune Talk, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in Malaysia, will be contributing medical supplies worth RM100,000 to the Malaysian Medical Association Sabah, in aiding medical frontliners to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Dedicated doctors, nurses and medical staff across the country are working tirelessly to care for us Malaysians. With the Movement Control Order being extended to 28th April 2020, it is a crucial period for us to provide full support to our heroic frontliners. East Malaysia alone, the number of new COVID-19 cases is on the rise and a few districts in the states have been categorized as red zones, resulting to several hospitals in Sabah and Sarawak needing more assistance,” Tune Talk said in a media statement.

Following the contribution worth RM100k, Tune Talk launched The Power of 99 SEN donation drive starting today until 30th April to continue Tune Talk’s support in East Malaysia. This second phase of initiative will be contributed to medical frontliners in Sarawak, in funding their medical supplies and daily needs to lessen their burden.

To make a donation, Tune Talk subscribers may do their part and contribute by sending an SMS, 99SEN to 2222. By doing this, 99 sen of their prepaid credit will then be deducted and donated to medical frontliners in Sarawak. Each Tune Talk mobile number can only donate the 99sen once. The virtual Telco is hoping that all its subscribers will support the initiative.

According to Tune Talk, for the past 10 years, the East Malaysians have continuously been strong supporters of Tune Talk, topping the chart with highest subscription base nationwide after Klang Valley and Johor.

Ameen Amaendran, Tune Talk CEO, stated, “A big thank you to all of our subscribers for sticking with us through this unprecedented time. We are doing the best we can to provide you with only the best, especially during this challenging time. Importantly, we would like to thank all the Malaysian frontliners who have been great defenders to our nation.”

Ameen Amaendran also added, “With The Power of 99 SEN donation drive, we want to extend our support to the medical frontliners specifically in East Malaysia, in effort to curb the growing cases. We hope this contribution would make a little difference to our brothers and sisters in East Malaysia. At Tune Talk, we believe that no one shall be left behind. To all our subscribers, we hope you will support our donation drive, so we can provide more as a family. This is a vital moment for us Malaysians to stand together and do what it takes to #LawanCovid19.”

In support of the Movement Control Order (MCO) that has been extended until 28 April 2020, Tune Talk users who top-up/reload via the Tune Talk app/website will enjoy 20% extra credit. The 20% extra credit is available for top-ups from RM5 up to RM200, capped at RM10, given only one time for the 1st top up during the period.

Extra 20% Tune Talk Credit (auto credited) with the following top-up domination:

RM5 (5 days validity) – Get extra RM1

Get extra RM1 RM10 (10 days validity) – Get extra RM2

Get extra RM2 RM15 (20 days validity) – Get extra RM3

Get extra RM3 RM20 (20 days validity) – Get extra RM4

Get extra RM4 RM30 (30 days validity) – Get extra RM6

Get extra RM6 RM50 (50 days validity) – Get extra RM10

Get extra RM10 RM100 (100 days validity) – Get extra RM10

Get extra RM10 RM200 (200 days validity) – Get extra RM10

For more details, please visit the Tune Talk portal.