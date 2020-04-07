Covid-19: U Mobile gives Free Phone, SIM Card to Hospitals, improves Coverage

In its battle against the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus), U Mobile is supporting two major hospitals in the country that are managing COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this month, U Mobile donated a total of 100 new mobile phones with 100 GX68 postpaid SIMs to University Malaya Medical Centre and Hospital Sungai Buloh.

Both hospitals will be using the mobile phones and GX68 SIMs with unlimited high speed Internet data and unlimited calls to reach out to patients under investigations (PUIs) and to conduct contact tracing.

U Mobile Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Wong Heang Tuck, shared, “U Mobile is extremely grateful and appreciative of the courage and effort displayed by Malaysia’s medical practitioners who are risking it all to save the lives of COVID-19 patients. As such, we really want to do all we can to support the medical fraternity. To date, we have donated RM1 million to the Ministry of Health via the GLC Disaster Response Network and now with these 100 mobile phones and 100 postpaid SIMS with unlimited data and calls, we hope healthcare workers will be able to use them to stay connected, conduct vital contact tracing work and to reach out to PUIs. U Mobile will continue to monitor the situation and support wherever we can.”

Apart from the donations, U Mobile also recently collaborated with ZTE and edotco to build a temporary network site close to Hospital Sungai Buloh to enhance mobile network coverage in the vicinity.

In full support of the government’s call to all Malaysians to Stay at Home during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, the telco would like to assure its customers that it is committed to make it easy for them to stay connected whilst at home.

U Mobile highlighted that it has always been a data-centric telco and in times like these they know their customers will need “reliable, consistent and sufficient data” to help them tide through the days and to keep track of the developments of the COVID-19 virus. Whether they are working from home, sharing their hotspot with a family member or having a video call with a loved one who is based at a different location, data is central to all these connectivity needs. Hence, the Telco wants to assure Malaysia that U Mobile stands by their customers and it will do its best to make it easy for everyone to stay connected.

These are the following measures that U Mobile has put in place to help Malaysians stay connected when they are at home.

Free calls to the national and state-level Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre hotlines

Free double hotspot data quota for customers of their prepaid GX38 plan and postpaid GX50, GX68, Unlimited HERO P99 and Unlimited HERO P139 plan starting 19 March 2020 via the telco’s The Hottest Spot campaign

GoPayz, the standalone universal e-wallet developed by U Mobile, is offering discounts or rebates for food deliveries and daily essentials

Free 1GB daily quota for high speed Internet, between 8am and 6pm, until the end of MCO, automatically credited to postpaid and prepaid accounts.

The second phase of the movement control order (MCO), a lockdown that limits the movement of Malaysians within a 10km radius from their home is aimed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus (coronavirus). The MCO is expected to end on April 14. As of today, there are 3713 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Malaysia with 2490 in treatment, 1241 discharged and 62 deaths.