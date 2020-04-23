unifi Mobile Postpaid Plan for Students with Unlimited Internet, Voice, SMS

With the Movement Control Order (MCO) period being prolonged until 12 May 2020, Telekom Malaysia (TM) announced a new unlimited Internet postpaid plan specially tailored for students called unifi Mobile Student Pack. The plan is targeted to students of public and private tertiary institutions.

Details of the unifi Mobile Student Pack Postpaid Plan:



RM59/month (excluding 6% SST)

Unlimited Internet for Smartphone

Unlimited Calls to all Domestic Networks

Unlimited Domestic SMS

10GB Data Quota for Hotspot/Tethering

No contract

Telekom Malaysia (TM) said that unifi is in partnership with over 40 public and private universities nationwide to extend the unifi Mobile Student Pack which comes with no contract for their students starting 24 April 2020. All students of the selected IPTA/IPTS who have a valid student email address are eligible for this offer (unifi Mobile Student Pack).

However some students will enjoy even longer period of unlimited Internet data at cheaper price.

Unifi recently collaborated with Multimedia University (MMU) to provide their 13,000 students, faculty members, and staff for an exclusive #Bebas mobile plan that cost RM50 with 65 days of unlimited data, 10 minutes of calls and 10 SMS. TM said the sim cards will be distributed by the university to students, faculty members and staff of MMU and this will “enable their educational needs and ensure their e-learning and online teaching continue while they stay at home during MCO.”

The Telco currently offers all its prepaid plan under the #Bebas brand.

Commenting on this latest effort from unifi, Anand Vijayan, Chief Commercial Officer, Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) said, “With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the students to shift to distance learning, many tertiary institutions have adopted e-learning to protect their students and lecturers from the risk of infection. We also understand that students are in dire need for mobile connectivity that comes with unlimited data and affordable monthly subscription which does not require frequent add ons or top-up when their quota has been utilised. What’s more exciting is, they can continue to enjoy the plan even after the end of MCO period.”

“unifi remains committed to help everyone including the students to stay home, stay connected, stay entertained, stay informed, stay productive and stay served during this unprecedented period. We also hope that everyone will continue to follow the MCO guidelines, and pray for the best for all,” Anand added.

For more information, please visit the Telekom Malaysia Unifi website.