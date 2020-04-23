unifi Mobile Postpaid Plan for Students with Unlimited Internet, Voice, SMS

in Telekom Malaysia, unifi mobile 23/04/2020 Comments Off on unifi Mobile Postpaid Plan for Students with Unlimited Internet, Voice, SMS 334 Views

With the Movement Control Order (MCO) period being prolonged until 12 May 2020, Telekom Malaysia (TM) announced a new unlimited Internet postpaid plan specially tailored for students called unifi Mobile Student Pack. The plan is targeted to students of public and private tertiary institutions.

unifi-mobile-student-pack-logo

Details of the unifi Mobile Student Pack Postpaid Plan:

unifi-mobile-student-pack-postpaid-unlimited-internet-rm59-no-contract

  • RM59/month (excluding 6% SST)
  • Unlimited Internet for Smartphone
  • Unlimited Calls to all Domestic Networks
  • Unlimited Domestic SMS
  • 10GB Data Quota for Hotspot/Tethering
  • No contract

Telekom Malaysia (TM) said that unifi is in partnership with over 40 public and private universities nationwide to extend the unifi Mobile Student Pack which comes with no contract for their students starting 24 April 2020. All students of the selected IPTA/IPTS who have a valid student email address are eligible for this offer (unifi Mobile Student Pack).

However some students will enjoy even longer period of unlimited Internet data at cheaper price.

unifi-mobile-rm50-bebas-plan-mmu-students

Unifi recently collaborated with Multimedia University (MMU) to provide their 13,000 students, faculty members, and staff for an exclusive #Bebas mobile plan that cost RM50 with 65 days of unlimited data, 10 minutes of calls and 10 SMS. TM said the sim cards will be distributed by the university to students, faculty members and staff of MMU and this will “enable their educational needs and ensure their e-learning and online teaching continue while they stay at home during MCO.”

The Telco currently offers all its prepaid plan under the #Bebas brand.

Commenting on this latest effort from unifi, Anand Vijayan, Chief Commercial Officer, Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) said, “With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the students to shift to distance learning, many tertiary institutions have adopted e-learning to protect their students and lecturers from the risk of infection. We also understand that students are in dire need for mobile connectivity that comes with unlimited data and affordable monthly subscription which does not require frequent add ons or top-up when their quota has been utilised. What’s more exciting is, they can continue to enjoy the plan even after the end of MCO period.”

“unifi remains committed to help everyone including the students to stay home, stay connected, stay entertained, stay informed, stay productive and stay served during this unprecedented period. We also hope that everyone will continue to follow the MCO guidelines, and pray for the best for all,” Anand added.

For more information, please visit the Telekom Malaysia Unifi website.

About Kugan

Kugan is the founder of MalaysianWireless. He has been observing the mobile industry since 2003. Connect with him on Twitter: @scamboy
© Copyright 2006-2020, All Rights Reserved. | MK Media Network | MalaysianWireless is hosted at AIMS Data Centre
x

Check Also

Telekom-Malaysia-TM-RM2million-Covid19-fund

Telekom Malaysia contributes RM2 Million to Malaysia COVID-19 Fund

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) recently handed over a total of RM2 million in cash to "COVID-19 Fund” established by the Government of Malaysia.

Menara-TM-Telekom-Malaysia

MCO: Telekom Malaysia (TM) will not fix Internet Problems inside your Home

(TM) won't be fixing Internet issues within customer premises/home during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

holding-phone-3

Free 1GB Internet during Lockdown, Telcos Invest up to RM1 Billion

Customers of Celcom, Maxis, Digi and U Mobile will enjoy 1GB of free Internet daily starting today until 14 April 2020. RM1 Billion investment during MCO.