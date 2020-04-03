Yoodo gives 1GB Free Daily Internet throughout Movement Control Order (MCO) period

Yoodo, a digital mobile service operated by Celcom Axiata announced that it will be giving 1GB of free daily Internet throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The free Internet data offer starts this 30th March until 14th April 2020, and all users have to do is have an active Yoodo line to enjoy it. This initiative builds off its recent announcement that offers all Yoodo users with a free 1GB data every Monday from 20th March until 27th April 2020.

“We understand that these are trying times for all Malaysians, and we want to do all that we can to help our users,” said Chow Tuck Mun, Head of Yoodo. “Whether it is staying connected with loved ones, keeping up to date with the latest news or simply enjoying your favourite games, music or videos online, Yoodo wants to empower our users to stay safe at home and at the same time to stay connected. Our free data can be enjoyed anytime of the day.”

While Yoodo is still providing free delivery of SIMs via regular mail, they have also announced a discount on express SIM card delivery. Now new customers can get a Yoodo SIM card delivered directly to their doorstep within 2 hours through express delivery for just RM5 compared to the previous price of RM15. This special MCO-related offer is already in effect and extends until 30th April 2020.

These new announcements come off the back of Yoodo’s recent 2nd year anniversary in business, where the brand unveiled some 20 announcements. Amongst the announcements include Renew Anytime – which allows users to customise and renew their mobile plans anytime and Power Pass – a flexible data booster that offers 100GB of data for 60 mins at RM2.

The service provider also announced new data add-ons for TikTok, Viu and Call of Duty Mobile expanding their roster of add-ons to 14. To further commemorate the occasion, Yoodo brought back the highly requested 20GB for RM20 promotion that is available now for all users.

For more information on the MCO-related announcements from Yoodo please visit the Yoodo website.