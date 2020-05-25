Best Wireless Broadband Plans in Malaysia – May 2020

What are the best wireless broadband plans in Malaysia? If you are looking for a new fixed wireless broadband Internet plan to be used at home, this article is for you.

While the best Internet experience are better enjoyed on a fixed fibre broadband service, especially when you do a lot of video streaming and gaming, not all Malaysians have access to or could afford a fixed fibre broadband in the country. For some people, the only option to access Internet at home is via a Wireless Broadband service.

Following our last article that was published in April 2018 – Malaysia’s Best Wireless Broadband Plans – there have not been many new wireless broadband plans out there, but here are some that we recommend as an alternative to a fixed broadband service.

Unifi Air Wireless Broadband from Telekom Malaysia

The Unifi Air wireless broadband service is offered by Malaysia’s national broadband service provider, Telekom Malaysia (TM).

Unifi Air plans are pretty straightforward. The SIM card only plan cost RM79/month (promotional price). It comes with unlimited internet and no contract (cancel anytime without penalty).

If you need a wireless 4G LTE broadband router with the SIM card, it will still cost RM79/month but with a 24-month contract which is still a very good deal.

For both options, SIM and SIM+Device, an upfront fee of RM100 applies.

In terms of speeds, Unifi Air claims to offer 4G LTE broadband speeds from as low as 1Mbps up to 20Mbps, depending on a number of factors.

Based on our observation over the years, the major problem with the Unifi mobile network are related to coverage and speeds. Even if you are within the Unifi Air coverage, it doesn’t mean you will enjoy up to 20Mbps speeds as this depends on network capabilities and the location that you place the Unifi Air Wireless Broadband router. To resolve this, you can always get a Unifi Bebas prepaid sim and test out (speedtest) the 4G LTE network on your phone (at the spot that you will place the Unifi Air wireless broadband router). If you are lucky and the speedtest results are satisfying throughout the day, you can proceed to sign up for the Unifi Air plan.

Another thing to note is the 24-months contract. If you decide to cancel within the 24-months contract period, Telekom Malaysia will charge you the remaining months in your contract period which equals to a maximum penalty fee of RM1926.02 for a total 23-months with 6% service tax. We strongly recommend getting the Unifi Air plan without contract as the Huawei 4G B618-65d fixed-wireless 4G LTE router can be purchased for below a thousand ringgit on Lazada or other online stores.

Currently, in our opinion, the Unifi Air Wireless Broadband plan offers the most value for money – only if you can get good Unifi 4G LTE coverage inside your home.

Summary of Unifi Air Wireless Broadband plan:

RM79/month

Unlimited Broadband Postpaid plan

SIM Card only – no contract

SIM Card + Device (Huawei 4G B618-65d fixed-wireless 4G LTE router) – 24 months contract

Total payment upon registration: RM100

You can sign up for Unifi Air via this link and choose for the device to be delivered to your home.

Digi Postpaid 150 Infinite

Digi Postpaid 150 Infinite is a regular postpaid plan and not marketed as a wireless broadband plan. However, there is no limit on how you use it for Internet which makes it perfect as a wireless broadband service.

Available exclusively on the Digi website for a limited time, for about 3 years now, Digi Postpaid 150 Infinite comes with unlimited high speed Internet powered by the Digi 4G LTE network available nationwide. At RM150/month, we have seen some users reporting speeds over 10Mbps and up to 100Mbps using the right devices.

There’s no contract for this plan however you will have to purchase your own wireless broadband router/device to use the service.

Some of the wireless broadband 4G LTE routers that can be used with Digi are Huawei B310 LTE Wireless Gateway Modem Router (cost around RM340 on Lazada), Tenda 4G680 with VoLTE (around RM350), Prolink PRN3003L (around RM350), D-Link DWR-921 4G LTE Router (around RM385) and TP-Link Archer MR200 (around RM400).

The most recommended device is the Huawei B618 that can be purchased for below a thousand ringgit on Lazada. The Huawei 4G B618 router could deliver 4G LTE download speeds up to 600Mbps (Digi 4G LTE network will likely support these kind of speeds in the future) and 50Mbps upload including support for carrier aggregation (CA) and even 4×4 MIMO antenna technology.

Summary of Digi Postpaid 150 Infinite plan:

RM150/month

SIM-only Postpaid plan, get your own device

Unlimited High Speed Internet, no quota restrictions

Unlimited Voice Calls to local networks, supports VoLTE

Included 1,000 SMS to all networks

No contract

You can sign up for Digi Postpaid 150 Infinite plan on the Digi website.

Celcom Home Wireless Broadband

There are 3 Celcom Home Wireless broadband packages powered by the Celcom 4G LTE Internet network available nationwide.

Celcom Wireless M

RM70/month

25GB base quota

Extra quota 40GB for music and video streaming

24-months contract

Easy Self Installation (Plug and Play)

Celcom Wireless L

RM100/month

50GB base quota

Extra 100GB quota for music and video streaming

24-months contract

Easy Self Installation (Plug and Play)

Celcom Wireless L

RM150/month

150GB base quota

Extra 1TB quota for music and video streaming

24-months contract

Easy Self Installation (Plug and Play)

The music and streaming quota are part of the Video Walla and Music Walla service which can be used for Netflix, iflix, Youtube, Tonton, Astro Go, dimsum, Joox, Raku and more. Celcom claims that it does not limit or throttle streaming speeds on Video/Music Walla.

For customers who sign up for any of the Celcom Home Wireless plans before 30 June 2020, they will receive a 50% off their monthly commitment fee in their first broadband bill.

In terms of real world Internet speeds, Celcom’s 4G LTE network could generally deliver between 20Mbps and up to 50Mbps depending on time and location.

There’s a 30 Days Return Policy for Celcom Home Wireless customers who wants to cancel the 24 months contract within 30 days and there will be no monthly fee charge to the customer.

The major downside of the Celcom Home Wireless plan is the 24-months contract. Firstly, Celcom does not give users the option to sign up for the broadband service without contract. Secondly, Celcom requires the customer to return the 4G LTE broadband router after the service is terminated regardless if the RM499 penalty is paid or after contract period. The 4G LTE broadband router remains a property of Celcom at all times.

Summary of Celcom Home Wireless plan:

RM70-RM150/month

25GB to 150GB base quota

40GB-1TB additional quota for Video and Music Streaming services

Includes a 4G LTE Router loaned by Celcom

24-months contract

You can sign up for Celcom Home Wireless plan at bluecube stores nationwide.

MaxisONE Go WiFi 138 Plan

Maxis is set to offer MaxisONE Go WiFi 138 plan with unlimited Internet soon. At RM138/month, the MaxisONE Go WiFi wireless broadband services are powered by the Maxis 4G LTE network.

At the moment, MaxisONE Go WiFi 138 with unlimited Internet is not yet available to all. Maxis is currently accepting pre-orders exclusively available to existing Maxis Postpaid customers (Maxis Postpaid RM98 plan and above) at a special price of RM108/month without a 4G LTE router.

At RM138/month, non-Maxis postpaid customer could get the SIM card only plan without contract.

If customers want a 4G LTE broadband router, add RM1 and the service comes with a 12-months contract.

More details are available on the Maxis website.

Disclaimer: Please refer to the respective Internet Service Provider (ISP) for accurate details. This article is for informational purpose only and includes affiliate links.



