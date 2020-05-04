Celcom Building Glows in Blue to honor Frontliners Nationwide #LightItBlue

In a collective salute of gratitude to the millions of frontliners and essential workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic, the corporate office of Celcom Axiata Berhad, namely ‘@celcom’ (pronounced “At Celcom”) illuminates Petaling Jaya’s (PJ) skyline with blue lights, as part of Malaysia’s and the global #LightItBlue initiative. The effort aims to create a universal moment of solidarity and support, during a worrisome time of isolation and uncertainty.

The @celcom building illuminated as a beacon of blue from 30 April to 3 May 2020 from 10pm to dawn. @celcom’s big LED screen and digital boards displayed a message of support – ‘Thank You For Keeping Us Safe’ together with a glowing blue heart and tagline “#LightItBlue with Celcom“.

The Celcom campaign also welcomes all Malaysians to join in by sharing photos of a blue heart and tagline “#LightItBlue with Celcom” with their loved ones on social platforms.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom takes this as an opportunity to extend its heartfelt ‘thank you’ to heroes whom are confronting the virus at hospitals in every way possible, and reminds the public to continue observing the new social guidelines via its #StaySafe initiative.

“For months, frontliners and essential workers across Malaysia have been braving the COVID-19 battlefront, risking their lives to keep ours safe. Not enough can be said to express how thankful we are; hence, we are bringing this support of collective solidarity via the global initiative #LighItBlue.

“Their sacrifice and dedication have given us hope that humanity can brave through this together. Our frontliners have given us more than a glimmer of hope and a fighting chance to flatten the curve. With them being our first line of defense, we know that we are not defined by our difficulties, but by the way we respond to them. Together, let’s warm the hearts of our heroes and brighten their day. #LightItBlue with Celcom,’ he added.

Celcom is working closely with Ministry of Health (MOH) to provide connectivity and various relief initiatives based on their requirements, which include:

Provided 200 free postpaid SIM cards with 20GB data and unlimited voice calls, to on-ground medical staff in hospitals managing COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Extended 40 mobile devices and lines to medical staff in Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Deployed Celcom’s Cellular-On-Wheels in Sungai Buloh Hospital to ensure continuous connectivity within the vicinity.

Provided Celcom Home Wireless internet access to MOH’s Media Centre in Putrajaya and Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Bahru.

In an effort to support all Malaysians during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO) extension, Celcom continues to support consumers who are working from home and staying in, with special relief offers and services:

Free 1GB high speed Internet data daily from 8am to 6pm, automatically credited to customer’s account

Affordable Personal Accident Insurance with COVID-19 Assistance by Aspirasi @RM1 for all Celcom customers.

Free unlimited WhatsApp (chat, video, and video call) from 8am – 6pm daily

Free unlimited access to Microsoft Office 365 from 8am – 6pm daily

Free browsing to latest updates on www.moh.gov.my

Free calls to Crisis Preparedness Response Centre (03-88810200) & Movement Control Order Hotline (03-88882010)

7-days extension of payment due date for all postpaid bills within the impacted period

Free 2GB data for prepaid customers – valid for two days, for every reload of RM30 and above, via Maybank2U. The offer is from 25 March to 10 May 2020.

50% off for Celcom MEGA postpaid bills for three months – the rebate is offered to new Celcom MEGA registrations with any pass; Unlimited M, Unlimited L or Lightning M, L or XL via Celcom Online Shop. The offer is valid until 31 May 2020.

For more information, please visit the Celcom website.