Celcom shares the Love and Spirit of Ramadan with Charitable Homes

Celcom Axiata Berhad sparks the spirit of sharing in the month of Ramadan, as children, single mothers and senior citizens from various charity homes nationwide, were treated to Celcom’s unique festive treats and warm cheers.

As the holy month of Ramadan is filled with the spirit of generosity and giving, Celcom’s Enterprise Business Division reached out to lighten the burden and spark joy for charitable homes that were also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 20 May 2020, charity homes in Klang Valley such as Rumah Titian Kaseh Titiwangsa in Kuala Lumpur, Pusat Jagaan Amal Syurga in Sungai Buloh, Rumah Anak Yatim Asnaf Assolihin in Kanchong Darat, and a shelter home for the elderly at Pusat Jagaan Mahmudah in Semenyih, along with a few other orphanages received Celcom’s Ramadan spirit.

The occupants of the homes were delighted to receive special ‘buka puasa’ treats from members of Celcom’s Enterprise Business Division, together with Azlan Zainal Abidin, Chief of Enterprise Business Officer, Celcom Axiata Berhad. Azlan also took the opportunity to be on ground with his team, where he handed over the relief of essential needs such as rice, flour, and other food supplies to Rumah Titian Kaseh, a shelter to over 80 orphans, single mothers and senior citizens.

Furthermore on the same day, Celcom’s regional teams throughout the nation, also extended their reach and shared the spirit of Ramadan, to 18 charity homes nationwide, including:

  • Rumah Anak-anak Yatim Teratak Rahmat in Perlis
  • Lembaga Pengurusan Anak Yatim Miskin in Melaka
  • Rumah Anak Yatim Huzai in Terengganu
  • Kompleks Kebajikan Laila Taib in Sarawak
  • Rumah Kanak-kanak Kota Kinabalu, Sabah
  • Rumah Anak Yatim Curahan Kasih Sayang Ikhwan in Temerloh, Pahang
  • Rumah Anak Yatim Salimah in Bachok, Kelantan

Celcom said it sharing spirit initiative resonates the telco’s ongoing commitment to ensure that no one is left behind, during such challenging times.

