Digi Abadi Prepaid Plan, with Life Insurance Cover up to RM40k

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd together with AXA Affin Life Insurance are offering Digi Abadi, a new of kind prepaid internet plan that comes bundled with life insurance cover.

The new Digi Abadi prepaid plan bundles both connectivity and insurance cover into one single plan. Exclusively available via Digi Online Store for the 1st 100,000 customers, this plan is open to all eligible Malaysians aged 30 to 55 years old.

To subscribe to Digi Abadi, customers will need to purchase the starter kit at RM28, preloaded with a life insurance cover of up to RM40,000 for death, accidental death and funeral expenses, providing customers protection at no additional cost. The plan also offers customers 3GB of fast Internet quota with 30 days validity, 10 sen/minute for calls and SMSes to all local networks, and a 365-day SIM validity. Every 30 days, this plan will subsequently renew at RM20 where customers continue to enjoy the life insurance cover and 3GB Internet quota. Customers will also enjoy loyalty bonuses of up to RM55,000 life insurance and 6GB internet quota the longer they stay on the plan.

Digi Abadi is open to new registrations only while existing Digi customers will need to register a new Abadi prepaid line if they are interested. Each customer is entitled to only one Abadi prepaid line with one Life Insurance policy.

Customers will enjoy loyalty bonuses with consistent renewals of the Digi Abadi prepaid plan. They will receive an extra RM5,000 in death benefits and a 1GB upgrade to the base Internet quota on every 13th renewal, with a maximum of three upgrades that will increase their Internet quota to 6GB Internet and death benefit up to RM45,000. The Accidental Death and Funeral expenses benefits remain at RM8000 and RM2000 respectively.

Please visit the Digi website for more information on Digi Abadi.