Free 60GB Data with Selected Digi Prepaid Internet Passes – Digi Sinaran Raya

With the Hari Raya celebrations around the corner, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) introduced its Digi Sinaran Raya campaign, offering exciting deals for customers.

Exclusive and exciting Digi Sinaran Raya deals to light up the Hari Raya celebrations:

Digi Postpaid

Digi is offering postpaid customers all-day and all-usages high-speed Internet of up to 70GB with unlimited calls & Loyalty Bonus. If they switch to Digi Postpaid 80 online, customers get to enjoy extra welcome bonus and 1-year savings of RM144 for only RM80/month.

For customers who are looking for a new smartphone, do not miss the chance to own one with the lowest all-in payment of RM98/month for the latest smartphone on Digi PhoneFreedom 365. They will also get to enjoy 2X Internet GB of up to 200GB including Unlimited Calls and exclusive freebies.

If customers want more high-speed Internet, they can now get 5X more Internet with passes from only RM5: 5GB for RM5 15GB for RM10 30GB for RM15



Digi Prepaid

For RM15, Digi Prepaid customers will get to enjoy 30 days Unlimited Social and 50% more Internet (3GB) including 2x the validity.

Other Internet Cili Padi XL passes priced RM28 and above will also enjoy up to 50% more internet.

Night owls will be in for a treat as they get to enjoy free 60GB between 4am-7am through selected Internet Passes made available under the MyDigi Box of Surprise.

Digi Business

Shop till you drop this Raya (virtually, of course!) as Digi Business customers will receive free Shopee vouchers worth up to RM80,000 when they sign up for any 24-month mobile contract plans or digital solutions.

Additionally, Digi Business customers can enjoy a free Wi-Fi connectivity device and attractive prices with the Go Digi short-term contract broadband plans.

Customers can also enjoy attractive subscription offers during this season with EasyAdd by Digi. EasyAdd is offering a free 1-month subscription to Ibadat to get premium features to guide customers through the rest of Ramadan and Syawal. For those who want to try their culinary skills during this upcoming Raya celebration, subscribe to Ookbee Buffet for the best recipes for only RM4.90/month along with unlimited access to popular e-magazines.

More information on Digi Sinaran Raya, Postpaid, Prepaid and Digi Business promos can be found on the Digi website.