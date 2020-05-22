Samsung’s Foldable Smartphone, Galaxy Z Flip, now available in Malaysia

Samsung‘s foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Flip is now available for purchase in Malaysia after a two-month long pre-order program since March 2020.

Featuring an “Infinity Flex Display” with Samsung’s proprietary bendable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), Galaxy Z Flip is officially available for purchase at the Samsung Malaysia E-store, Samsung Experience Stores and selected Samsung Authorised Partners including senQ, Courts, Harvey Norman, Urban Republic, Lazada and Shopee starting today. The foldable smartpone has a recommended retail price of RM5,888, comes in Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold and Mirror Black colours.

Features of the Galaxy Z Flip according to Samsung:

Style that Fits in Your Pocket – Designed for ultimate portability, Galaxy Z Flip folds into the size of a wallet, so you can easily fit it in your pocket or bag. When closed, it is a stylish, compact palm-sized device. When opened, its screen size nearly doubles to reveal a stunning 6.7-inch display. With its stylish color palette, sleek rounded corners and forward fold that closes with a satisfying snap, Galaxy Z Flip is sure to turn heads.

Key specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip:

Processor: 7nm 64-bit Octa-core (1×2.95 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.41 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485),Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855+

For more information, please visit the Samsung Malaysia website.