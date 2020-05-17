MOH Frontliners don’t need to pay their Celcom Bills in July, Free Prepaid Credit

In an effort to support medical frontliners battling the COVID-19 pandemic, and in conjunction with the International Nurses’ Day on 12 May 2020, Celcom reached out to honour all dedicated Ministry of Health (MOH) registered doctors, nurses, medical and non-medical officers.

Frontliners working with Ministry of Health (MOH) in 57 hospitals battling COVID-19 nationwide will have a special one-month free relief service for their Celcom postpaid accounts/bill (monthly commitment fee only), for the month of July 2020 and frontliners registered as Celcom prepaid (Xpax) customers will also enjoy free prepaid credits worth RM30, valid for 30 days, for July 2020.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said the special relief expresses our gratitude to the medical frontliners, as they have been braving themselves to fight and curb the virus in Malaysia. As they spend so much time away from their loved ones during the crisis, their welfare is as important to us. Therefore, their postpaid bills and prepaid credits for the month of July is on us.

“At times like these, Celcom, as a responsible telco, believes in doing its best to help Malaysians brave through the crisis. We have been providing various forms of relief via our technological capacity, which include enhancing connectivity at critical locations.

“Frontliners including medical personnel, police, and military will also have a dedicated priority service lane in all bluecube outlets nationwide. We understand that the crisis has created very little time for their own errands, and therefore we want ensure that they are able to have their communications needs met quickly,” Idham added.

The special rebate is also extended to the medical frontliners working in listed hospitals who are not yet a Celcom user. Celcom said these medical frontliners can register for the Celcom ‘Pakej Penjawat Awam’ postpaid plan before 15 June 2020. Medical personnel may visit the Celcom website or the nearest Celcom bluecube for more information.

Realising the MCO has changed the purchasing behaviour and customer dependencies on services such as Grab, Celcom also reaches out to Grab driver and delivery partners by helping them stay connected with their customers. More than 120,000 Grab partners are eligible to receive Celcom’s communication relief that includes rebates and special offerings. Grab partners may visit the Celcom website for more information.

Throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) Celcom has provided various communications relief support in a few locations, including quarantine centres and COVID-19 operation centres nationwide. These initiatives include:

Deployed a Cellular-On-Wheels (CoW) at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) for connectivity.

Provision of mobile devices, postpaid and prepaid lines for the Crisis Preparedness & Response Center, Putrajaya, MERCY/PPUM Association, and quarantine centres at Jerantut and Bentong in Pahang, Perak Covid-19 Call Centre, and Penang’s COVID-19 Operation Centre.

Internet Access via Celcom Home Wireless for five Quarantine Stations in Terengganu, Rejimen Wataniah, in Johor and Masjid Asy-Syakirin in Kuala Lumpur City Centre.

400 Prepaid SIM cards to facilitate online learning for UiTM Sabah students who were stranded in their campus due to the Movement Control Order.

The Telco also extended its reach to communities in need as the pandemic had affected the economy and their source of income. Relief in the form of cash and food supplies were distributed in collaboration with various associations:

Food supply for 200 families under the B40 category in Setiawangsa

Contribution to over 900 B40 families in Klang Valley and Perak, in collaboration with the Tabung Musaadah Covid-19 by JAKIM, Malaysian Relief Agency, and Mercy Malaysia

“As a caring organisation, Celcom stands together with all walks of life in Malaysia. From working closely with the authorities, business partners within our ecosystem, to various Malaysian communities in need, Celcom leaves no one behind,” Idham concluded.