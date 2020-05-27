Check out this Homemade Music Video from Axiata Group for Raya 2020

Embracing a creative approach to “working from home” and overcoming “social distancing” challenges, Axiata Group Berhad and its Malaysian operating companies released a unique, homemade Hari Raya greeting video this year.

Acknowledging that this would be a very different Hari Raya compared to previous ones, the major Telco in Malaysia decided to break from the norm of externally produced short films. Instead, the Group brought its employees together in a fun way leveraging on the power of their handphones for the production of a music video titled “Axiata Raya 2020 – Kugiran Axiata”.

Leaning on the concept of a band performance, the video featured employees across different levels from Axiata, Celcom Axiata Berhad, Axiata Digital Services and edotco Group Sdn Bhd playing instruments and singing ‘Suasana Hari Raya’, as well as sharing their festive greetings. Vocals, instruments and the sound mix were done separately and remotely, with these being stitched together finally by the Axiata team for the full video.

Axiata’s Group Chief Corporate Officer, Asri Hassan said, “We are encouraged by how our colleagues across the Group have maintained their productivity and adapted well to working from home, successfully connecting and collaborating digitally in the past few months. This has been an extraordinary year and we wanted to do something special during this Raya to bring all our employees together in a fun way to showcase the Axiata spirit and spread festive cheer to our families and friends, as well as to Axiata customers and public. It is heartening that we were able to pull off this unique and creative effort despite being apart from each other. We hope the video is enjoyable and adds joy to your celebrations with loved ones,” he added.

Watch the “Axiata Raya 2020 – Kugiran Axiata” video below: