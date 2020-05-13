Celebrate Raya by Winning One Year Free Groceries from Celcom

In an effort to support Malaysians during the COVID-19 pandemic, Celcom Axiata Berhad is offering its customers to win one-year free groceries from a cash pool worth RM500,000.

Beginning 12 May 2020 until 31 July 2020, all Celcom Xpax prepaid and eligible Celcom postpaid customers (excluding fibre, enterprise, etc) can stand a chance to win one year free groceries from a total of RM500,000 credit to be given away.

Win these prizes to celebrate Raya:

Prize Details 1-Year Prize

Up to 20 winners to win one (1) year worth of Boost e-wallet credit for groceries RM1,000 worth of Boost e-wallet credit for groceries every month for 12 months. Prepaid customers and Postpaid customers will be selected equally as 1-Year Prize winners during the Campaign Period. Prize will be accumulated and has no expiry. Weekly Prize

Up to 2,600 winners to win RM100 worth of Boost e-wallet credit for groceries RM100 worth of Boost e-wallet credit for groceries. Prepaid customers and Postpaid customers will be selected equally as Weekly Prize winners during the Campaign Period. Prize has no expiry.

To participate and earn entries, Celcom customers simply need to conduct transactions such as purchase Internet passes, register for a new plan, pay bills, subscribe to Value Added Services (VAS) and many more. These transactions may be conducted online or at any Celcom bluecube outlet and Celcom certified partners. Throughout the contest period, the more transactions customers perform on their active accounts, the higher their chances are of winning.

Winners will be randomly selected among Prepaid and Postpaid customers based on the entries collected every week for Weekly Prize Winners and by monthly for the 1-Year Prize Winners.

Celcom customers are able to check their accumulated entries via Celcom Life app. Winners will be determined based on the entries collected every week (Monday to Sunday) for One Week Prizes and every month (May, June and July) for the One Year Prizes. The list of winners will be announced at Celcom’s Raya campaign page or notified via Celcom Life app.

Furthermore, in celebrating the festive spirit of Ramadan and Raya, all Celcom customers can continue to enjoy free unlimited access to WhatsApp until 30 June 2020, and free unlimited access to Microsoft Office 365 applications until 9 June 2020 respectively.

In addition, starting from 12 May until 30 June 2020, Celcom customers can also enjoy free unlimited access to MuslimPro, an Islamic mobile app with accurate prayer time, azan clock, full audio Quran, Halal restaurants & Mosques guide, Qibla locator, Islamic Hijri calendar and more. The MuslimPro app is available on the App Store (iPhone), Google Play (Android).

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said as Malaysians are adjusting and coping through these challenging times, Celcom offers its customers with more exciting and unique opportunities for them to celebrate this Ramadan and Raya differently and creatively.

“It is encouraging to see Malaysians united towards a common goal of flattening the curve by doing their parts responsibly today, and we want to ease some of their burdens by offering them more special reliefs. From video streaming for their favourite recipes and various digital content, to sharing their memorable festive moments, our customers are constantly engaged digitally. And now customers have a chance of winning free groceries when they conduct any transaction with Celcom.

“Celcom is working differently to ensure everyone remains connected, enabling customers to adopt new and creative means of celebrating Ramadan and Raya. Let’s also continue to do our part as one and celebrate Ramadan and the upcoming Raya with much gratitude and patience,” Idham concluded.