Rosli Man Resigned as Chairman of Telekom Malaysia (TM)

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) has just announced the resignation of Rosli Man as Chairman of TM Board. The resignation is effective 10 May 2020. According to the announcement posted to Bursa Malaysia, Rosli Man resigned due to “Cessation of office as an Appointed Director and Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of TM.”

Rosli Man, now 66 years old, has more than 34 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. He resigned as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) in 2008. Since then, he has immersed himself in consultation works before returning to TM as its Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman on 3 December 2018.

On behalf of TM Group, the Board of Directors, expressed their highest gratitude to Rosli Man for his leadership and contribution to the TM Group during his tenure. “The entire Board, management and Warga TM would like to thank and convey our appreciation to our outgoing Chairman, Rosli Man for his valuable contribution to TM during his tenure. During his chairmanship, he is instrumental in positioning TM to be the National Telecommunication Infrastructure Provider or InfraCo towards preparing the Group at the forefront of the nation’s 5G infrastructure roll-out.”

Following the departure of Rosli Man, Telekom Malaysia announced the appointment of its new Chairman, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Bakke Salleh who is the former Chairman of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB). The new appointment is effective 11 May 2020.

Commenting on the new Chairman’s appointment, the Board said, “We are happy to welcome Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Bakke Salleh as the new Chairman of TM Board. Tan Sri Mohd Bakke is a highly respected corporate figure with extensive experience, known for upholding governance and integrity. He brings a wealth of industry and commercial insights, which will broaden and enrich the Board’s overall expertise. We look forward to Tan Sri’s guidance, counsel and leadership as the Company continues on its transformation journey and next phase of growth. This is in keeping to our institution being the key enabler of Malaysia’s Digital Nation aspiration, by delivering on our promise towards Making Life and Business Easier for a Better Malaysia.”

“We would like to wish Rosli Man all the best in his future undertakings. On that note, we would also like to welcome Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Bakke Salleh as the new Chairman of TM,” concluded the Board.

Profile- Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Bakke Salleh

Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Bakke Salleh, age 65, holds a Bachelor of Science (Economics) degree from the London School of Economics, United Kingdom. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.

He was the first chairman (27 February, 2009) of the controversial state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) but resigned on 7 April, 2009. He was reappointed (11 August, 2009) but left his post once again on 11 October, 2009.

He is currently the Chairman of Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) a position he held since 1 July 2019. Prior to that he was the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President at Sime Darby Berhad in July 2010 and later confirmed in the position in November 2010. Post-demerger of Sime Darby Group in November 2017, he was appointed Executive Deputy Chairman & Managing Director (MD) of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad until his retirement at the end of June 2019.

Before joining Sime Darby Berhad in July 2010, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Bakke was the Group Managing Director (MD) of Felda Holdings Bhd in 2005 and subsequently, the Group President and CEO of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) in January 2009. He was the Group MD and CEO of Lembaga Tabung Haji from 2001 to 2005 and served as the Chairman of Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad from April 2008 to July 2010.

He started his career in Malaysia in 1983 as an Audit Senior at Ernst & Young before joining Caltex Oil Malaysia Ltd as the Head of Internal Audit in 1984. He later joined Citibank Kuala Lumpur as the Head of Audit Division for Malaysia and Brunei in 1985, and subsequently became the Assistant Vice-President of the Real Estate Division until 1988. He then joined Island & Peninsular Berhad as the Chief Financial Officer and later became the General Manager (GM) of the Plantation Division and subsequently promoted to Group GM before leaving in 1993. Subsequently, he was appointed Managing Director (MD) of Electra House Sdn Bhd and later joined Syarikat Perumahan Pegawai Kerajaan Sdn Bhd as MD from 1994 to 1998 and Federal Power Sdn Bhd from 1998 to 1999. He also served as Director, Property Division of Pengurusan Danaharta Nasional Berhad from 1999 to 2001.

Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Bakke Salleh is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) and a Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director of Eastern & Oriental Berhad. He is also a ProChancellor of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Chairman of Yayasan FELDA and Council Member of Yayasan Sime Darby.