TIME Launches ‘Stronger Connections, Stronger Together’ Raya Campaign

The celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year is going to be quite different in Malaysia. Due to strict regulations imposed during this Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), Malaysians will not be allowed to “balik kampung” this festive season. With these changes, it is more important than ever to stay connected with family during this year’s Raya celebration.

With that in mind, Malaysia broadband provider, TIME dotCom Berhad (TIME) has taken an initiative to roll out a heartfelt Raya campaign – Stronger Connections, Stronger Together – starting from 20th May 2020.

The campaign aims to bring people closer together to celebrate this festive season virtually, and to encourage people to cherish and share Raya moments at home, whilst practising safe distancing rules in the fight against the pandemic. Building on new social norms, the campaign encourages everyone to spread positivity using videos along with words of kindness to their loved ones during the season, sharing wonderful moments of celebration regardless of distance and boundaries.

For those who wish to participate in the Raya campaign of spreading joy and positivity, simply post a photo or video of yourself dancing or singing to Raya songs, showing your favourite Raya food or even a video of yourself cooking on Instagram and Facebook. They can get creative and capture how Raya is celebrated at home and include a greeting or message with the hashtag #SatuSamaRayaTIME. Participants are also encouraged to tag three (3) friends or family members in their photo or video to further spread the positivity and festive cheer.

Throughout the MCO/CMCO, TIME has dedicated its resources to ensure its customers stay connected and supported. For Raya this year, TIME said it will continue to work hard round-the-clock to deliver a quality fibre broadband experience so its customer can stay connected. “The distance between loved ones has never been closer. Let’s stay stronger together for a better Raya.”

Visit this link to find out more about “Stronger Connections, Stronger Together” Raya campaign.