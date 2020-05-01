TM to reopen selected TMPoints with maximum 3 Staff in each Outlet

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) announced that it will resume the operations of selected TMpoint outlets, specifically those located in the Green Zone areas as declared by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and National Security Council (NSC).

The selected TMpoint outlets will reopen and receive walk-in customers starting 4 May 2020 (Monday). Details are as follow:

The selected TMpoint outlets will operate three (3) days a week i.e. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm. Operation hours may vary for several outlets, in compliance with the rules by the respective State Government.

There will be a maximum of three (3) staff on duty and a maximum of five (5) visitors at any given time.

Customers will be able to perform essential transactions as follows: Service subscription (in addition to the online subscription channel via Unifi website) Collection and replacement of SIM card for unifi Mobile Device collection for unifi Air Walk-in assistance for TM’s products and services.



For bill payments, customers can still make payments for their bills at TM Payment Kiosks located at selected TMpoint outlets as well as alternative channels online.

In resuming the operations, Telekom Malaysia said the the necessary safety protocols have also been put in, adhering to the guidelines set by the MoH, NSC and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

To ensure the safety of staff and customers at TMpoint, the following measures will be taken:

All TM staff on duty will undergo temperature checks at the start of their shift. Their body temperature will be logged and any personnel who records a body temperature of >37.5C will not be allowed to work and will be advised to see the doctor.

All premises will undergo sanitisation works before operations begin.

Only three (3) TMpoint staff will be on duty at any particular time.

TMpoint staff are to wear a face mask and regularly wash / sanitise their hands

Practice social distancing by maintaining a distance of one (1) metre with the customer and no hand shake

At the same time, the following measures will be taken on TM customers:

Temperature check-up at the entrance. Customers who record a body temperature of >37.5C will not be allowed to enter the TMpoint outlet.

Wear face mask during the visit and wash / sanitise their hands before and after dealing with TM staff.

Only five (5) customers will be allowed to enter TMpoint at any one time.

Practice social distancing by maintaining a distance of one (1) metre gap with our employees and no hand shake.

In the meantime, TM customers who are residing in the Yellow and Red Zones are advised to contact TM Customer Service Operations via TM Contact Centres at 100, Live Chat, Social Media and e-mail (limited operations hours: 7.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m.).

Dato’ Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin, Group Chief Executive Officer, TM said: “We welcome the Government’s move to progressively alleviate the restrictions and allow Customer Service Centres for telecommunication companies to resume operations under certain conditions and guidelines. As such, our selected TMpoint outlets in the Green Zones will be reopened to provide added convenience and flexibility to customers who prefer face-to-face interactions for their transactions, service enquiries and any other assistance. We also hope that our customers can take this opportunity to consider other solutions from our comprehensive suite of service offerings that suit their digital lifestyle and ‘new normal’ for them to stay connected, stay productive and stay entertained during this MCO period. However, as the safety and health of our employees and customers remain our utmost priority, we will be taking all necessary precautionary measures when reopening these TMpoint outlets, hence we seek cooperation and understanding from our customers to comply accordingly.”

“Nevertheless, we would like to encourage our customers to utilise our multiple digital channels should they need any service related support and our agents are ever ready to assist. As a national provider of essential services, we will continue to adapt our operations to ensure the safety of our employees within the guidelines and restrictions guided by the Government, whilst we remain committed to deliver smooth continuity of our services for Malaysians nationwide. TM is always here to help everyone to stay home, stay connected, stay entertained, stay informed and stay served during the MCO. We also pray that all Malaysians will continue to follow the MCO guidelines, stay safe and stay strong while we weather through this unprecedented period,” he added.

For the the list of TMpoint outlets that will resume operations during this extended MCO period, please visit the Telekom Malaysia website.

Previously TM has resumed unifi service installation and restoration activities at customers’ premises that are located in the Green Zone areas based on the necessary safety protocols, adhering to the guidelines set by the MoH, NSC and the MCMC.

The Internet service provider said it will continue to monitor for developments on the ongoing situation and adapt its services to help customers, whenever needed.