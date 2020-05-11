U Mobile GoInsure 3 provides Free Insurance Coverage up to RM13,000 for Customers

U Mobile announced a new Personal Accident (PA) insurance product called GoInsure 3, as part of its Giler BagiLebih campaign.

GoInsure 3 offers protection up to RM13,000 and it is free (1st month only) to all of U Mobile’s eligible customers (18-70 years old) who are Malaysians or Permanent Residents – existing and new, postpaid and prepaid.

Underwritten by Chubb Insurance Malaysia Berhad, GoInsure 3 offers Accidental Death Benefit, Accidental Disability Benefit, Accidental Medical Expenses Benefit, as well as, additional Bereavement Expenses due to Accident.

During the first month of the free insurance period, the Bereavement Expenses will also cover death due to COVID-19 for those who are eligible and have successfully enrolled. The total benefits from GoInsure 3 is valued at RM13,000.

Benefits of U Mobile GoInsure 3:

Benefits Sum Insured Accidental Death Benefit RM 10,000 Accidental Disability Benefit RM 10,000 Accidental Medical Expenses Benefit RM 500 per annum Bereavement Expenses Benefit due to Accident (This benefit is extended to cover death due to COVID-19 for the first month coverage. Terms & Conditions apply.) RM 2,500

To get GoInsure 3, U Mobile customers need to:

Visit u.com.my/GoInsure3 and click on “Enrol” button Key in Full Name, IC number, Date Of Birth and Mobile Number, review Terms & Conditions and click “Enrol” Coverage commences when customer receives confirmation SMS from U Mobile, usually within 24 hours Customer will enjoy the PA insurance for free for 1 month, after which they can choose to continue enjoying GoInsure 3 for RM3 monthly, or opt out if they wish

U Mobile believes GoInsure 3 will be appreciated by its customers as it provides safeguards for a wide spectrum of unforeseen circumstances from accidental death at home to permanent disablement due to car accidents and death due to COVID–19.

Jasmine Lee, CMO of U Mobile shared, “U Mobile knows our customers are being affected by the pandemic in one way or the other, hence we are working hard to provide our customers with the relevant support. We are delighted to partner with Chubb Insurance Malaysia Berhad to provide GoInsure 3, making us the first telco in Malaysia to offer Personal Accident insurance that also includes additional coverage for COVID-19 to all eligible customers who are Malaysians and Permanent Residents. This means, regardless if the customer is new or existent, postpaid or prepaid, he or she will all be able to have some peace of mind amidst so much uncertainty as GoInsure 3 also includes Accidental Death Benefit or Accidental Disability Benefit, as well as Accidental Medical Expenses Benefit.”

“We recognise that the current situation could be profoundly unsettling for many and as an insurance company, we play a pivotal role in supporting customers by helping them to manage risks,” said Steve Crouch, Country President of Chubb Insurance Malaysia Berhad. “In view of the evolving situation with the pandemic, offering a cover that comes with additional coverage for COVID-19 is the need of the hour; and we are pleased to work with U Mobile to offer this extensive Personal Accident insurance coverage to those in need at an affordable