U Mobile GX50 with Unlimited High Speed Internet now cost RM40/month

U Mobile GX50 postpaid plan now cost RM40/month, for a limited time. As part of its Giler BagiLebih campaign, customers who sign up for GX50 postpaid plan from 8 May 2020 onwards will enjoy it for RM40 monthly for 12 months (no contract), which is a 20% discount from its original price of RM50 monthly.

U Mobile GX50 Postpaid Plan:



RM40/month (for the 1st 12 month, after that RM50/month)

Unlimited mobile Internet for smartphone usage

5Mbps maximum Internet speed for all usage on smartphone. Up to 1.5Mbps for Video Streaming (Facebook, Youtube, Netflix & others) and Music Streaming (Joox, Spotify, etc)

Unlimited Calls to local fixed line and mobile numbers

10sen/SMS to all local networks

5GB Data for tethering (hotspot)

No contract

U Mobile also said that the promotions for GX68 postpaid and GX38 prepaid are ongoing as well and new customers who sign up will enjoy GX68 for RM58 monthly and GX38 for RM35 for 30 days, no contracts.

U Mobile GX68 Postpaid Plan:

RM58/month (for a limited time, sign up now to enjoy this price for life)

Unlimited High Speed Internet for Smartphone (no speed cap)

Unlimited Usage (no data quota)

Unlimited Voice Calls

5GB Hotspot

Add 3GB hotspot for 3 days at RM3

U Mobile GX38 Prepaid Add-on Plan:

RM35/30days for a limited time (normal price at RM38)

Unlimited Internet Data for Smartphone

Internet Speeds up to 6Mbps

3GB Hotspot

Data Booster 5 with high speed 10GB Internet for 14 days at RM5

Enjoy maximum Internet speed at RM5 for 24 hours

Buy 3GB hotspot for 3 days at RM3

To ease the burden of Malaysians during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, U Mobile customers using the prepaid GX38 (6GB hotspot) plan and postpaid GX50 (10GB hotspot), GX68 (10GB hotspot), P99 and P139 will enjoy double hostspot/tethering quota for free until 12 May 2020.

For more information on the latest promotion, please visit the U Mobile website.