Digi Prepaid NEXT Plan with 30-Days High Speed Internet from RM15

A new Digi Prepaid NEXT plan was announced today and it comes with a 30-day high-speed internet plan starting from RM15.

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd said that the new Digi Prepaid NEXT plan is aimed at customers who want the certainty of internet access and keeping their line active for a longer duration while being mindful of their spending.

For the price of RM15, customers can enjoy 30 days of high-speed internet that keeps their line active for the same 30 days, allowing them to use the Internet plan to extend the validity of their prepaid line.

Digi Prepaid NEXT plans:

Digi Prepaid NEXT Choice of 30 Days High-Speed Internet Plan RM15 (Internet Cili Padi RM15)

RM28 (Internet Cili Padi RM28)

RM28 (biGBonus RM28)

Always Active High-Speed Internet (promo) 3GB (normal 2GB) 6GB (normal 4GB) 4GB + 1GB everyday (1pm-7pm) Always On Experience Unlimited Social (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) Unlimited YouTube & Unlimited Social (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) Unlimited Calls (All Local Networks) Validity 30 Days Internet Add-Ons High-Speed Internet Add-Ons from RM1 Tariff Calls – All Network : RM0.10/min

SMS – All Network : RM0.10/SMS

Video Call – All Network : RM0.30/min Plans Benefit Free Basic Internet 1GB every month for life, up to 32Kbps

Welcome Bonus of Free 20 IDD minutes Renewal Bonus Free up to 2GB High-Speed Internet for successful on-time renewal every month Reload Bonus With min. RM10 reload per week: Free 100 mins Digi-Digi calls every week

Free IDD mins to selected countries every week

There’s also a number of add-on passes available depending on the Digi Prepaid NEXT monthly plan. To add more Internet, it cost from RM3 for 1.5GB up to RM8 for 6GB Internet.

The Telco is also offering hourly Unlimited Internet for all usage that cost RM1 for 1 hour. The all day unlimited Internet pass for all usage cost RM8 for 1 day (this translates to a maximum RM248 a month).

The Digi Prepaid NEXT starter pack costs RM15 and comes with 3GB high speed Internet, Unlimited Social (Facebook, Instagram & Twitter). There will be no pre-loaded credit for this pack. All existing Digi Prepaid Subscribers could also switch to the new Digi Prepaid NEXT plan. For more details, contact Digi.