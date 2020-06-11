edotco Malaysia – COVID Care Programme creates Employment Opportunity

edotco Malaysia announced the launch of COVID Care, a unique human resource programme initiated specifically to provide employment opportunities for workforce who lost their job, and fresh graduates who find it difficult to get their first jobs due to COVID-19.

The programme, which is birthed out of concern to help the socio-economy of the nation, provides a bandwidth for the company to offer employment with an initial contract period of up to one year. The candidates will be matched to job scopes that best match their qualifications and experience. These hires may be offered a permanent position beyond their contracted period, depending on their performance and availability of suitable roles in the company.

edotco Group Chief Regional Officer and edotco Malaysia Managing Director Wan Zainal Adileen said of the initiative, “While edotco is a regional telecommunications infrastructure company, we are proudly Malaysia founded. edotco Malaysia is privileged to be an essential service, keeping connectivity up and reliable, to help facilitate COVID-19 crisis response.”

Wan added, “Our company partners with mobile network operators to allow a majority of the public to work from home, and keep many connected and informed. We are very heartened and grateful to all healthcare professionals who have been working tirelessly around the clock to contain the outbreak successfully. The pandemic has brought about a united community spirit of helping one another, and edotco Malaysia wants to extend this spirit as well by helping those whose employment was terminated due to COVID-19. We understand it will also be tough for fresh graduates to secure employment in the current job market situation. The COVID Care programme specifically provides opportunity for these two groups, particularly those in the B40 category.”

As a caring employer, edotco Malaysia has been supporting employees whose family members have been affected by the pandemic and Movement Control Order (MCO). The company provided essential items and compassionate allowance benefits to help alleviate the burden of employees who suddenly became the sole breadwinners of their household.

Together with COVID Care, the programme is part of a larger initiative that has seen edotco Malaysia rendering support and assistance in various forms since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was announced. These programmes continue from the ongoing efforts, which have seen among others, edotco Malaysia deploying the edotco Mobile Solution (eMOS) within the vicinity of the quarantine centres of Sungai Buloh Hospital, which was designated as the main dedicated health centre to treat COVID-19 patients. The solution enabled mobile network operators in the country to improve coverage and increase capacity to bridge connectivity gaps around the hospital.

Throughout the MCO, edotco Malaysia said its regional offices also engaged with their local communities in which they operate to supply necessities such as food to the less fortunate as well as contributed medical and personal protective equipment to help supplement its availability at some of the hospitals and other frontlines.

More information on edotco Malaysia’s COVID Care can be found at this link.

Edotco Malaysia is part of the Edotco Group. Established in 2012, edotco Group is the first regional integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company in Asia, providing end-to-end solutions in the tower services sector from tower leasing, co-locations, build-to-suit, energy, transmission and operations and maintenance (O&M). The group operates and manages a regional portfolio of over 31,820 towers across core markets of Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Philippines and Laos with approximately 20,300 towers directly operated by edotco and a further 11,520 towers managed through a range of services provided.