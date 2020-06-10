Free 1GB Internet starting today for Education, Productivity-related Services

In a joint announcement, Telecommunications companies (Telcos) Celcom Axiata Berhad, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Maxis Berhad, U Mobile Sdn Bhd, YTL Communications (YTLC) and Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) through unifi, said that they will continue to support the “rakyat’s work and learning needs” in the form of a new free Internet services.

The joint industry initiative is part of the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan (ERP) as announced by the Prime Minister of Malaysia recently.

Celcom, Digi, Maxis, U Mobile and TM will offer free 1GB Internet quota daily, to be used between 8am and 6pm, to access a range of education, and productivity-related services from 10 June 2020 until 31 December 2020. This replaces the free daily 1GB high-speed Internet the mobile operators had offered to customers from 1 April 2020, which ends on 9 June 2020.

Customers can refer to their respective operators for more information on how to redeem the daily free 1GB Internet offers and the list of services included.

Free Daily 1GB Internet access to learning and productivity tools

All active Postpaid and Prepaid customers of Celcom, Digi, Maxis, U Mobile and TM’s unifi will be able to enjoy this service from their respective operators.

The industry is making a range of online learning resources available to customers for free, including e-learning courses from Classruum, Udemy and SunagoLearn. All customers will also enjoy free unlimited access to the suite of Microsoft Office 365 applications and Zoom video conference service.

Free and zero-rated access to Gerak Malaysia, MySejahtera and MyTrace apps

All operators have zero-rated access to these three apps in support of the Government’s initiative to make travel, contact tracing and self-health assessments easier in curbing the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Free and zero-rated access to important health and news sources

The industry continues to zero rate calls to important hotline and emergency numbers, including the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Crisis Preparedness Response Centre (CPRC), MOH state branches, identified COVID-19 screening and admitting hospitals, the MCO hotline, MOH’s and WHO’s official websites.

The Telcos said it will continue to support the authorities in disseminating health, emergency, and public interest announcements via daily SMS broadcasts to customers on vital COVID-19 information.

Additionally, all operators are providing free data access to major news sources across the country.

TM has also developed a portal to help Malaysians stay connected with the official news and updates on Covid-19; and is part of their Corporate Responsibility efforts.

YTL Communications was the only mobile Telco that did not offer the free 1GB Internet to its Yes 4G customers throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period in the past 3 month. However YTL Communications said that it will continue to offer free SIM cards to new customers, with 40GB of data to eligible parents with children in government schools, students and faculty of partner tertiary education institutions and, for qualified students in B40 families, free mobile phones with 120 GB of data.

TM and TIME dotCom Berhad are supporting the mobile operators by providing additional fibre capacity to serve higher traffic demands while continuing with their respective offerings for customers during this time.

All the 7 Telcos said that it will work with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and other relevant authorities to implement new, relevant measures where needed in the interest of customers, businesses, and the country.