Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited Internet & Unlimited Calls – RM35/month

Maxis has just announced a new Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited plan with unlimited Internet passes for the first time. The new plan also comes with unlimited calls from as low as RM35/month.

Details below:

Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited RM35/month

RM35/month (normal price RM38/month)

Unlimited Internet up to 3Mbps for smartphone

Unlimited Calls to all local networks

Free VIU Premium with Maxis TV (available until 31 December 2020)

Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited RM45/month

RM45/month (normal price RM48/month)

Unlimited Internet up to 6Mbps for smartphone

Unlimited Calls to all local networks

Free VIU Premium with Maxis TV (available until 31 December 2020)

Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited RM12/week

RM12/week

Unlimited Internet up to 3Mbps for smartphone

Unlimited Calls to all local networks

Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited RM3/day

RM3/day

Unlimited Internet up to 3Mbps for smartphone

Unlimited Calls to all local networks

The plans are not auto-renewed.

There are also more add-on available with the Hotlink plans above such as RM1 uncapped speeds with unlimited internet, including for tethering/hotspot with 1 hour validity.

“The launch of the Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited plan could not have come at a better time as customers are consuming the Internet at unprecedented rates during these extraordinary circumstances. The pack is perfect for the youth who want a bit of everything and to explore possibilities with their friends, and value seekers who want to maximise their plans for bigger gains. This all-in-one unlimited prepaid plan packs a punch for all their payments, rewards and entertainment demands in a new era of convergence that enables them to always be ahead. With Hotlink, there are no limits to what you can do,” said Navin Manian, Maxis’ Head of Hotlink Consumer.

Maxis said the new Hotlink Prepaid plan offers great value with perks such as Maxis TV, cashback on Google Play store and Apple app store purchases (available until 31 December 2020) and even more rewards. The plan will suit the increasingly digital lifestyles of Generation Z, who are primed to take advantage of the digital ecosystem through skills learnt online and e-Commerce. For that, they need an ‘Always On’ network to be ahead and make their mark.

To purchase the Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited pack, just head to the nearest Maxis Store, Hotlink dealer or convenience store. The new prepaid pack cost RM10, comes with RM5 credit (valid for 5 days) and 500MB of Basic Internet. Voice calls are charged 60 sen/min while each SMS cost 15sen. Existing Hotlink Red customers may also upgrade to the new plan for a RM5 fee via the Hotlink mobile app.