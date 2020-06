Award of 700Mhz Band Assignment to Telcos for Malaysia 5G Cancelled

The Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Dato’ Saifuddin bin Abdullah released a media statement today cancelling the assignment of the 700Mhz band to 5 Telecommunication companies (Telcos) in Malaysia.

He first ordered the decision on 15 May 2020 but never announced it to the public until MalaysianWireless reported it on Monday. It was reported that the 700Mhz spectrum band for Malaysia 5G services were awarded to 5 Telcos namely: Altel Communications, Maxis, Celcom Axiata, Digi and Telekom Malaysia.

Altel was reported to have been assigned spectrum in the 900Mhz band as well.

Following the report on multiple media portals, the Minister decided to make a “U-turn” and cancelled his decision for the spectrum assignment on 700Mhz and 900Mhz.

Earlier the decision to assign the 700Mhz band came as a surprise to the Industry since the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) promised early this year for a tender process “intended to lower the capital expenditure (CAPEX) by minimising costs and prevent the duplication of infrastructure, at a time where improvements in 4G LTE networks are continuing.”

However, it is learned that a tender process for the 700Mhz band never took place.

