MyIX partners with IPServerOne, TIME & VADS for new Internet Exchange Nodes

The Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) recently entered into partnerships with VADS Berhad (TM), IPServerOne Sdn Bhd and TT Dotcom (TIME) for 3 new Internet Exchange nodes.

MyIX is an initiative under the Malaysian Communications Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and the country’s only non-profit national internet exchange body operated by the industry. An Internet Exchange is a place where Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and content providers can interconnect (also known as peering) and exchange Internet traffic with each other.

MyIX chairman, Chiew Kok Hin explained that, under the partnerships, both VADS and IPServerOne are now operating two new nodes respectively from Cyberjaya. TT Dotcom-AIMS Data Centre has also recently signed with MyIX to operate a new node out of Cyberjaya.

These nodes are essentially access switches located at various alternative sites; thereby enabling MyIX members and peering partners to connect to internet service providers (ISPs), other members and contents hosted by MyIX.

“These additional nodes complement our main nodes located at the AIMS Data Centre and CSF Building in Cyberjaya, Selangor,” said Chiew. He added that MyIX also has two other nodes located in Iskandar Puteri, Johor and Kuching, Sarawak.

With the latest partnership, the MyIX infrastructure now consists of 7 Internet Exchange nodes in Malaysia.

“Since independent service providers (ISPs) and content distribution networks (CDNs) are spread across various data centres, these nodes serve to provide additional exchange points for ISPs and CDNs to better connect with one another, and to ‘triangulate’ constant availability to end-users.

“The nodes also ensure improved latency for interconnectivity with other networks,” he further said. “They would be instrumental in further enhancing the stability and performance of internet connections, lowering connection costs while minimising traffic ‘bottlenecks’.”

Chiew also said that the Movement Control Order (MCO) showed how critical the internet was as an essential service. Internet traffic had peaked at 588Gbps during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“Even though some restrictions have been lifted, we foresee Malaysians adjusting to the ‘new normal’, which include practices such as e-learning initiatives, webinars and video conferencing calls,” said Chiew.

“Hence, the introduction of these new nodes means that MyIX now has increased presence points throughout Malaysia to cater for faster and more reliable internet traffic performance,” he concluded.