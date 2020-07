Pakan (Sarawak) Student spends time in Jungle to get Stable Internet Connection

Following a viral story of a student in Sabah who had to climb a tree to get a good 3G Internet connection for her exam, this time, another student from Pakan, Sarawak shared her experience about spending time in the jungle just to get Internet connection for e-learning.

Rose, reported to be 24 years old, lives in a longhouse in Pakan, Sarawak, which is said to be four to five hours drive away from capital city Kuching. Last Wednesday, the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris final year student shared her story on Facebook about the challenges she faced to get a stable Internet connection, to access e-learning portals such as “MyGuru, MyUpsi Portal & Pustaka Upsi”.

At the time of writing, her Facebook post received over 10,000 likes, over 1,200 comments and some 4,800 likes. Below is her Facebook posting:

The student did not reveal the name of the mobile service provider (Telco) that she was using in her Facebook posting.

In response to her posting, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) released a media statement (that was not sent to MalaysianWireless) saying that it will investigate the mobile coverage issues faced by the student and the residents of Pakan.

The regulator, which is responsible for mobile coverage in rural areas as part of the Universal Service Provider (USP) multi-billion fund, said that to date, a total of 185 new telecommunication towers under the National Optical and Connectivity Plan (NFCP 2) will be built across all Divisions of Sarawak. Of these, seven (7) new towers have been planned to be built in Pakan. All of these Telco towers are expected to be fully operational by the third quarter of 2021 (by July 2020).

As of May 2020, MCMC in collaboration with telecommunications companies has built 553 new telecommunications towers in addition to upgrading a total of 1,064 telecommunications towers to 3G and/or 4G across Sarawak.

MCMC also said that it is aware of the poor mobile coverage across Sarawak, especially in rural areas. It points out that factors such a geography, lack of electricity are among the challenges to set up a new telco tower in rural areas. Alternative method being used are satellite network and diesel powered Telco towers but these may result in unstable coverage/network, it said.

Full media statement from MCMC last Thursday.