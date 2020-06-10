Insider: U Mobile Prepaid GX30 Unlimited 6Mbps, GX38 with Unlimited Calls

A revised U Mobile GX30 and GX38 Giler Unlimited Prepaid Plans are in the works. Some of the upgrades includes a 6Mbps unlimited Internet speeds with no usage cap/limit (for real), bigger quota for tethering/hotspot and unlimited calls.

The upgrade is for all current and new customers, there will be no changes in pricing.

Details as below:

U Mobile GX30 Prepaid Add-on Plan:

RM30/month

Unlimited mobile Internet for smartphone usage

6Mbps maximum Internet speed for all usage on smartphone (previously only 3Mbps)

6GB Data for tethering/hotspot (previously 3GB)

Voice Call and SMS rates will follow the base plan charges, for example, customers on Power Prepaid are charged 24sen/min, 12sen/SMS

GX30 is automatically renewed monthly

U Mobile GX38 Prepaid Add-on Plan:

RM35/30days for a limited time (normal price at RM38)

Unlimited Internet Data for Smartphone

Internet Speeds up to 6Mbps

6GB Data for tethering/hotspot

Unlimited Calls to all local networks (new)

Data Booster 5 with high speed 10GB Internet for 14 days at RM5

Enjoy maximum Internet speed at RM5 for 24 hours

Buy 3GB hotspot for 3 days at RM3

The details above were obtained from a reliable source. MalaysianWireless was told that the Telco is responding to the unlimited Internet prepaid plans from Xpax and Hotlink that was launched a few days ago.

As a recap, U Mobile was the first Telco to launch an affordable unlimited Internet prepaid plan in Malaysia. The unlimited Internet GX30 plan was launched in 2018 while the improved GX38 plan was launched recently in February 2020. With these upgrades, customers will be able to enjoy faster unlimited Internet speeds at the lowest possible price (monthly) in the market.

We cannot confirm when the Telco will be upgrading these plan but we heard that it could be in the next few days or early next week. Stay tuned for our official story .

Disclaimer: This is an Insider. The details above have not been verified. Please refer to the Telco for official details.

Note: U Mobile is an active advertiser on MalaysianWireless and sharing the above details may have breached a certain conditions. We hope U Mobile would understand that we shared these details in the interest of consumers.